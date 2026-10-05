Jessi Draper, 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' Star, Officiates Wedding Featuring Blood-Drinking Ritual

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If reality TV doesn’t work out, Jessi Draper could find work as a wedding officiant.

Fans are buzzing after the The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star oversaw nuptials that included blood-drinking.

Following her own divorce from Jordan Ngatikaura, Jessi has now helped her sister tie the knot.

Can she also help her fend off the haters who aren’t loving the unorthodox ritual of it all?

Jessi Draper attends the 11th Hollywood Beauty Awards at Taglyan Complex on April 10, 2026. (Photo Credit: Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Jessi Draper officiated a bloody beautiful wedding ceremony

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Jessi Draper officiated her sister’s destination wedding late this summer.

On August 26, Kiera Draper Lewis and Payton Lewis married in Tuscany, Italy.

(They previously held their legal marriage — often a formality — on August 1.)

As you can see on the Instagram video below, during the ceremony, Kiera and Payton pricked each other’s fingers.

They each added a drop of blood to a silver goblet before drinking from it.

“By the deepest covenant two souls can make, the sharing of blood,” Jessi state as officiant.

“Blood has been recognized as the sacred carrier of spirit,” she acknowledged.

“It holds your history, your ancestors, and your very essence,” Jessi described.

She advised the bride and groom: “Your individual lives have entered this cup.”

Jessi instructed: “Drink and receive the life, love, and truth of one another.”

There was also handfasting

The ceremony also involved in Jessi Draper walking the couple through a handfasting ritual.

Hand-fasting is an ancient marriage ceremony involving using a length of cord or ribbon to link the hands and forearms of newlyweds.

Like the blood-drinking, these are not Mormon rituals.

A number of religious traditions might include one or both of these acts, but they can also be done for their spiritual meaning or for their purely symbolic meanings.

Two people have chosen to combine their lives. That’s beautiful. And so was the ceremony that Jessi officiated.

The video did, unfortunately, receive some odd hateful comments — some of which were extremely colorful and dramatic.

Some accused the couple’s nuptials of being witchcraft, which they seemed to mean as a negative. (Could Trump’s acting Navy Secretary Hung Cao have a whole bunch of sockpuppet accounts?)

Even for those of us who might prefer more bloodless ways to symbolically (or spiritually) link our lives, it was a lovely ceremony.

Jessi’s life has transformed dramatically since viewers first got to know her just a couple of years ago.

It’s great to see that she became such a beautiful part of her sister’s nuptials while Hulu cameras (presumably) were not running. We hope that she and the newlyweds can tune out the weird haters.