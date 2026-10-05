Jenny Slatten Updates ’90 Day’ Fans on Losing Her Voice While Battling ALS

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This spring, 90 Day Fiance fans first learned of Jenny Slatten’s ALS diagnosis.

In a recent update, Sumit Singh explained that his wife essentially can no longer speak as the disease progresses.

Now, Jenny is sharing a video of her speaking to show how different things have become in just a few years.

In an inspiring message, she encourages fans to never take the present for granted.

’90 Day Fiance: The Other Way’ fan-favorites Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh spoke to fans in May about Jenny’s ALS. (Image Credit: YouTube)

Jenny Slatten ‘could talk so much better back then’

On Sunday, October 4, 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way alum Jenny Slatten took to her Instagram to share a message.

She appreciates the support, financial and otherwise, from fans.

Even more, she is so grateful to her husband, Sumit Singh, for looking after her and communicating on her behalf as she battles ALS.

But she also wanted to show how much she has lost the ability to speak in the space of just a few years.

When she first debuted on TLC, some viewers made fun of her voice. Now, she wishes that she could go back to that.

“This is how I used to sounds and this was one of the very first Cameos I ever did,” Jenny began her caption.

Sure enough, the video shows her in a Cameo video — a made-to-order video service for people who are famous to record videos on request for paying fans — from a few years ago.

“I remember I could talk so much better back then,” Jenny acknowledged.

“But people used to make fun of the how I sounded,” she lamented. Many of us remember those comments. People in general, and especially certain vocal 90 Day Fiance fans, will find any reason to criticize a woman.

“Today, because of ALS, I can barely talk,” Jenny wrote. “And speaking has become very difficult for me.”

On Instagram, Jenny Slatten recalled how people made fun of her voice years before her ALS diagnosis. Now, she can hardly speak. (Image Credit: Instagram)

‘People don’t see what happens behind the closed doors’

“But I’ve learned that people will judge you at every step of life,” Jenny Slatten reflected in her caption.

“Just like people judged me then, I see people judging Sumit too,” she wrote.

“And it hurts me,” Jenny expressed, “because he is my husband, he loves me, and I know he will always love me.”

She praised: “He is also my only caregiver and helps me every day with my ALS and with things I can no longer do myself.”

Jenny reminded her fans and followers: “People don’t see what happens behind the closed doors.”

“So enjoy every day, appreciate what you have,” Jenny advised.

“And,” she emphasized, “don’t let other people’s opinions take away from your happiness.”

If Jenny were the sort to run from other people’s bad attitudes, she’d have let Sumit’s parents run her off years ago.

“Nothing stays the same forever,” Jenny concluded. “Today is the best — we don’t know what tomorrow will bring.”

Those are wise words. And if anyone wants to contribute to the GoFundMe for Jenny’s ALS care, we’re sure that she and Sumit would appreciate the help.