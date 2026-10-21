Jenny Slatten Accused of Spending '90 Day Fiance' Donations on Luxury Vacation Amidst ALS Battle

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Is this couple in hot water with the 90 Day Fiance fandom?

Early this year, Sumit Singh and Jenny Slatten disclosed Jenny’s ALS diagnosis.

She has lost most of her speech and some of her mobility, and is raising money for health treatment.

After a recent trip, some fans accuse her of squandering crowdfunding donations on a luxury vacation. What happened?

Taking to social media, Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh updated ’90 Day Fiance: The Other Way’ fans on her ALS symptoms and treatments. (Image Credit: YouTube)

‘My life is going to end and yours will keep going’

Recently, 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way stars Jenny and Sumit went on a trip to Goa.

Goa is an affluent coastal state in southwestern India. I was the capitol of the Eastern Portuguese Empire until just over 60 years ago.

Jenny shared photos on Facebook to document the excursion.

In photos, we can see her making use of a wheelchair. As her disease progresses, she will need to use additional mobility aids.

Jenny struggles to speak aloud, but not to type. So when commenters accused her and Sumit of spending GoFundMe money on a tropical vacation, she took them to task.

“If you don’t know what ALS does to a person please research it, we came to the beach for part of my treatment,” Jenny began.

“The ocean has negative [ions],” she noted, “and that’s good for an ALS PATIENT.”

(We did a bit of a deep dive on this, and apparently there is a lot of research into the role of ions as well as sodium and potassium channels in ALS. Not everything is conclusive, as studies are ongoing.)

“[S]o that’s why we’re here,” Jenny asserted. “So please keep your negative hateful comments to yourself.”

Bluntly, she noted: “My life is going to end and yours will keep going on so if you don’t agree with our sea vacation keep it to yourself. Thank you.”

‘You can have the money if I can have your health’

Jenny continued, this time addressing a larger group of haters.

“For all those people who are mad about the GoFundMe for my ALS,” she wrote.

Jenny proposed: “You can have the money if I can have your health.”

That’s harsh — but a very fair expression of her ongoing decline in health.

There are people in this world who feel entitled to tell people what to do, especially if that person has received donations of any kind. This is a toxic mindset. We do not get to police how others seek treatment.

Others were more supportive, cheering on Jenny.

Some commenters praised Sumit for being a loving and supportive husband.

When some fans asked about Jenny’s use of a wheelchair, she explained that she’s not in one “all the time.”

Jenny detailed that she only needs a wheelchair “on long walks” so far.

It’s good to remember that her health insurance does not cover treatment or anything else in India, and that Sumit cannot come to the US to support her without an emergency visa.