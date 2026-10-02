Jenelle Evans Says David Eason’s New Girlfriend Is a Stripper With Syphillis

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We’ll give this to Jenelle Evans: when she decides to trash-talk someone, she really goes all in.

Earlier this year, Jenelle got back together with David Eason, her former husband and the father of her youngest child.

Predictably, things didn’t work out, and David and Jenelle broke up yet again.

Now, it seems that David has met someone new — and Jenelle is very much not a fan.

Reality TV Star, Jenelle Evans, Celebrates Divorce with a party at Spearmint Rhino on June 12, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Manny Carabel/Getty Images for Spearmint Rhino New York City)

David posted a photo of himself and his new partner, a woman named Madi, and this apparently sent Jenelle into a rage.

In a series of social media posts, she quoted an unidentified source who had some interesting things to say about Madi

“’She’s a sweet but broken girl…she got caught up in human trafficking stuff on back page when she was younger and she built on a “career” from that. She goes and strips in Dallas about 3x a year and then comes home for a few. Interesting,” Jenelle wrote (via The Ashley’s Reality Roundup), adding:

“Pick and choose your partners wisely everyone, Ive heard so much about this girl and the funny part is I don’t even ask lmfao.”

But the slander didn’t end there, as Jenelle went on to offer up more quotes from her “source.”

“Madi gave me syphilis in 2023. She was sleeping around with multiple men and not protecting herself.” I’m gonna throw up

Jenelle later shared an Instagram post in which she revealed that she had decided to request child support from two of her baby daddies: Nathan Griffith and David.

“My daughter is 9 and my son is 12, and I finally filed child support after not asking for help and not receiving help voluntarily on their end,” Jenelle captioned a photo of herself placing two envelopes in a mailbox adding: “It takes a village but it’s me, myself, and I. Hopefully they can keep up.”

“Sometimes as a mom you need to ask for at least the BARE minimum,” she captioned the post.

Jenelle’s demand for financial compensation is fair. But as many of her followers pointed out, it seems to be motivated by a desire for revenge on David.

“Bet he’s gonna regret posting that picture,” one person wrote, with another adding, “Guess you saw that [pic] he posted. Typical.”

The move didn’t stop David and Madi’s PDAs, however.

Later that same day, she posted a photo of the two of them kissing, which he then shared to his Instagram Story.

So it looks like Jenelle and David are back to hurling public jabs at each other.

It would be amusing, were it not for the fact that Jenelle’s kids are now old enough to understand what’s going on.