Jay-Z Picks Himself to Headline Super Bowl Halftime Show: Report

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Jay-Z apparently believes the best person to headline the Super Bowl halftime show is none other than Jay-Z himself.

And given his role in deciding who gets the coveted gig, the rapper may have a slight advantage over the competition.

According to a new report from Puck, multiple sources say the music mogul has selected himself to headline Super Bowl LXI in February 2027.

Jay-Z attends the Los Angeles premiere of Sony Pictures’ “The Book Of Clarence” at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on January 05, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage)

Miley Cyrus and Justin Bieber were reportedly among the other artists considered for the performance.

The NFL and Roc Nation did not respond to Puck’s requests for comment, so the reported selection has not been officially confirmed.

Still, Jay’s potential decision makes plenty of sense considering he has been helping determine who performs at the biggest football game of the year since 2019. His company, Roc Nation, signed a deal with the NFL to curate and produce the halftime show, with the partnership renewed for another five years in 2024.

In other words, Hov has spent years choosing the stars who get the spotlight. Now, he could be ready to step into it himself.

And the 56-year-old certainly has plenty of experience to draw from.

Jay has been enjoying a successful run of live performances, including anniversary shows celebrating his landmark albums Reasonable Doubt and The Blueprint.

According to Puck, three sold-out performances at Yankee Stadium in July generated more than $42 million, while a sold-out Paris concert brought in another $12 million last month.

He also reunited the Fugees during two sold-out London shows, delivering the kind of high-profile musical moment that could translate nicely to a Super Bowl audience.

Of course, Jay-Z has not released a solo album since 2017’s 4:44. His last major chart hit came years ago, but his extensive catalog of recognizable songs could still make him a formidable halftime headliner.

And then there’s his Rolodex.

Jay is married to Beyonce, who headlined the Super Bowl halftime show in 2013 and returned as a guest performer in 2016. Her potential involvement would undoubtedly generate excitement, although no guest appearances have been confirmed.

Jay could reportedly announce the halftime booking this weekend, when he performs two shows at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles — the same venue scheduled to host the February 14, 2027, Super Bowl.

For now, fans will have to wait for an official announcement. But if the report proves accurate, the man who has spent years picking the halftime entertainment may finally have decided that nobody is better suited for the job than himself.