Janelle Brown SLAMS Kody Brown & His 'Sister Wives' Apology Tour: 'F--k Him!'

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Janelle Brown has some harsh words for her ex-husband.

Last season of Sister Wives saw Kody Brown’s awkward apology tour. It didn’t go over very well.

Now, he and Robyn have left Sister Wives, leaving audiences and exes alike reacting to his abrupt departure.

In that context, Janelle is seeing Kody’s “apologies” for what they are. And she’s not having it.

On the ‘Sister Wives’ Season 21 premiere, Janelle Brown did not mince words about her ex-husband. (Image Credit: TLC)

Janelle Brown is putting Kody on blast

On the Season 21 premiere of Sister Wives, Janelle, Meri, and Christine all reacted to Kody and Robyn Brown’s departure.

In turn, they reflected upon their final on-camera interactions with the failed polygamist.

Janelle fixed her attentions upon Kody traveling across the country to give each ex-wife a face-to-face apology.

Despite everything, the two ended things on a relative high note during Season 20. (Some argue that this is one of the perks of being the middle one to leave.)

In hindsight, however, Janelle has some very different feelings about Kody’s BS apologies.

“I feel like the apology tour was, in the end, something [Kody] was trying to redeem himself with,” Janelle assessed.

“And I don’t think it was necessarily that sincere,” she opined.

Janelle explained that she doubts his sincerity “because there’s been no contact since then.”

There was more to it than Kody giving her what some might consider a gift — not hearing from Kody.

According to her, her ex-husband also engaged in some divide-and-conquer tactics among his ex-wives.

As Season 21 kicked off, Meri Brown was not the only one to acknowledge big changes. (Image Credit: TLC)

‘F–k him’

Janelle Brown explained to the camera that Kody had been “very publicly” torpedoing “my character.”

At the Season 20 Tell-All, the widely reviled ex-polygamist had claimed that Janelle had tried to “backdoor deal” with him over the Coyote Pass property.

His claim was that this had been behind Meri’s back. And it seems that Meri might have taken his words to heart.

Janelle strongly disputes this allegation, and summarizes her thoughts on Kody very succinctly.

“F–k him,” she declared. Good for her.

First to leave her infamous ex-husband, Christine Brown admitted that it was “surprising” that he and his one remaining wife left the series ahead of Season 21. (Image Credit: TLC)

Janelle sat down with Christine to vent about Kody’s claim about her alleged schemes.

She flat-out called it a manufactured “story,” labeling it a “parting gift” from Kody.

“This accusation not only felt very personal, like a final F-you as he was leaving,” Janelle described.

She despaired: “But everyone is believing him and Meri’s even like, ‘I don’t know.’ I’m like, ‘What the hell?’”

Perhaps Season 21 will see some sort of resolution as Janelle hopefully stamps out this rumor.