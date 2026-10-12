Ilhan Omar’s Home Raided By Federal Agents Amid Ongoing Criminal Investigation

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Rep. Ilhan Omar is at the center of a bizarre new controversy after federal agents searched her home as part of a criminal investigation.

The Minnesota Democrat’s residence was searched Monday by agents with Homeland Security Investigations, according to two people familiar with the matter who spoke to The Associated Press.

And while the search is raising questions, there’s still a significant piece of information missing: Authorities have not publicly explained exactly what they’re investigating.

U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) attends a field hearing at the Minnesota Senate Building on January 16, 2026 in St Paul, Minnesota. (Photo by Jim Vondruska/Getty Images)

The Department of Justice confirmed that agents executed a judicially authorized search warrant in the Washington, D.C., area.

“This enforcement action is part of an ongoing federal criminal investigation,” the department said in a statement.

Officials did not provide further details about the case. An email seeking comment was also sent to a representative for Omar.

The timing is particularly notable, as the congresswoman is preparing for next month’s midterm elections. Omar is seeking reelection in Minnesota’s 5th Congressional District, which includes Minneapolis.

Federal investigations involving politicians can quickly become political flashpoints, and this one arrives after years of public criticism directed at Omar by President Donald Trump and other prominent Republicans.

Trump brought up Omar during a rally in Tennessee over the weekend, criticizing her background and suggesting that Vice President JD Vance and others were investigating her.

Vance has previously accused Omar of immigration fraud, allegations she has repeatedly denied. In May, he indicated that the administration intended to examine the claims.

“It certainly seems like something fishy is there, but everybody’s entitled to equal justice under the laws,” Vance told reporters at the time.

He added that the administration would investigate and prosecute if officials believed a crime had occurred.

However, the allegations remain just that. The search of Omar’s home does not, by itself, establish that she committed a crime, and authorities have not publicly explained whether the current investigation is connected to the accusations made by Vance.

I’m ok. Make no mistake: this is an attempt to target political enemies and weaponize federal law enforcement. For ten years, Trump has targeted me with baseless lies and smear campaigns. This is just the latest escalation in his campaign of political intimidation.



I will not be… — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) October 12, 2026

Omar’s office has previously pushed back forcefully against the claims.

In March, her chief of staff, Connor McNutt, dismissed Vance’s allegations as fabricated and defamatory.

Omar, who was first elected to Congress in 2018, is a prominent member of the progressive group known as The Squad. She was also one of the first two Muslim American women elected to the House and the first African refugee to serve in Congress.

Her political career has repeatedly put her in the crosshairs of Republican criticism, including previous allegations about her marriage and immigration history. Omar has rejected those accusations as “disgusting lies.”

For now, the federal investigation remains shrouded in uncertainty. Officials have confirmed the search warrant was executed, but the underlying case has not been publicly detailed.

Until investigators disclose more information, it remains unclear what prompted the search or what, if anything, it could mean for Omar’s political future.