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Congratulations!

Hilary Swank has announced that she is expecting a baby with her husband Philip Schneider.

The actress is 52, and she’s even putting her baby bump on display.

Their newborn, whose due date is very soon, will be her third child in three years.

Hilary Swank attends The Johnson Brunetti Connecticut Children’s Foundation Gala on November 08, 2025. (Photo Credit: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Connecticut Children’s Hospital Foundation)

‘A lot of people have been asking what project I’m doing next …’

On Wednesday, October 14, Swank took to Instagram to share an adorable family video.

As human shapes, illuminated stick figures made by glow sticks on real people in a pitch black room, dance, we hear “You Ain’t Seen Nothing Yet” by Bachman-Turner Overdrive playing.

Two of the figures are small. Like, say, the size of preschool-aged twins. The other figure has more adult proportions.

There is a four figure in the background, facing away from the others at first.

When the figure — clearly Swank herself — turns around, it becomes clear that she is very pregnant, and has even goofily outlined a tiny person (in glow sticks) on her baby bump.

In an age of hideous AI slop blanketing so much of social media — our generation’s asbestos, which will take decades to identify and eradicate — it is great to see something so fun and creative.

“A lot of people have been asking what project I’m doing next,” Swank commented in the caption.

She teased that “this one releases in December.”

No, she is not releasing a film about glow stick figures. Not at this time, anyway.

It seems clear that she is saying that her expected due date is either in late autumn or early winter.

She shared big news with fans and followers! (Image Credit: Instagram)

‘… This one releases in December’

Back in May, Swank spoke to People about motherhood just over three years after becoming a mother.

(In April of 2023, she welcomed Aya and Ohm. Those are certainly the two tiny dancers in the Instagram video.)

Swank spoke about how she is in a “really blessed position” to be able to spend so much time with her children.

Having children later in life, she explained, “just worked out” to let her “be so present” with them.

“It wasn’t that I didn’t want them earlier,” Swank noted. “There were a lot of things that kept that from happening, and so I can really take time to be with them.”