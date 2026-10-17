Hilary Swank Divorced: Her History of Marriage, Explained

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Relationships are complicated — especially in the entertainment industry.

Actress Hilary Swank has been married and divorced over the course of her decades-spanning career.

She has taken time away from the camera for family. She has also become a mother.

Here’s what we know about her most famous entanglements — and where things stand today.

Hilary Swank attends the Lionsgate’s “Ordinary Angels” New York Premiere on February 19, 2024. (Photo Credit: Jamie McCarthy/WireImage)

Her first marriage was to Chad Lowe

Hilary Swank and Chad Lowe met while both starring in the German drama film, Quiet Days in Hollywood.

The two actors married on September 28, 1997.

This marriage carried them into the next Millennium, but it did not last forever.

In January 2006, Swank and Lowe announced their split. In November of 2007, it was finalized.

Swank would later say that Lowe’s substance abuse issues contributed towards their divorce.

Long-term relationships

In 2007, a freshly divorced Swank began dating John Campisi.

Campisi was her agent.

The relationship ended in May of 2012, making this no short-term fling.

In December 2012, she began datin Laurent Fleury, a French real estate broker.

However, they lasted only two years and some change, as they called it quits in January 2015.

Engaged to Rubén Torres

On March 22 of 2016, just as spring began, Hilary Swank announced that she and Rubén Torres were engaged.

Torres worked as a financial advisor with UBS. Perhaps more famously, he is a former professional tennis player.

The two had been dating for a little under a year — since May of 2015.

However, in June of 2016, the two ended the engagement and the relationship in one fell swoop.

Fortunately, Swank would not remain unlucky in love.

She married Philip Schneider

Hilary Swank and Philip Schneider, an entrepreneur, met on a blind date and began dating in earnest in late 2016.

On August 18, 2018, they married.

In April of 2023, they welcomed their twin children.

In October of 2016, Swank announced that she was pregnant with the couple’s third child.

They remain happily married to this day. Good for her!