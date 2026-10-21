Heath Ledger, James Avery Honored By Loved Ones on ‘DWTS’ Dedication Night

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It was an emotional night on Dancing With the Stars.

Julia Stiles and Tatyana Ali both paid tribute to their late co-stars during an emotional night of memories, music, and reunions.

During Tuesday’s Dedication Night, Stiles honored her late 10 Things I Hate About You co-star Heath Ledger, while Ali remembered James Avery, who played her father on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

Tatyana Ali takes to the floor on Dancing With the Stars. (ABC/YouTube)

Both performances celebrated the lasting impact of the actors and the special relationships they shared with their younger co-stars.

Julia took the ballroom floor with professional partner Ezra Sosa for a contemporary routine set to Frankie Valli’s “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You.”

The song holds particular significance for fans of the 1999 romantic comedy, as Ledger famously sang it to Stiles’ character in the film.

Before the performance, Stiles reflected on working alongside the late Oscar-winning actor, who died in 2008 at age 28.

“I learned a lot from Heath. He was so authentic,” she shared. Stiles also recalled how effortlessly they worked together, saying she was charmed by Ledger and had many wonderful memories of their time filming the movie.

But the tribute also brought some sadness.

“I really wish that I could pick up the phone and be like, ‘Hey, dude. People really care about that movie. We did something special,’” Stiles explained. “And I can’t do that.”

The actress and Sosa ultimately earned 36 out of 40 points from the judges.

The performance also brought a reunion with several of the film’s original cast members, giving fans another reason to revisit the beloved teen comedy.

Meanwhile, Tatyana honored her on-screen dad with a Viennese waltz alongside professional partner Jan Ravnik. The actress also supplied the vocals for their rendition of Nancy Wilson’s “(You Don’t Know) How Glad I Am.”

Avery, who died in 2013 at age 68 following complications from open-heart surgery, played the stern but loving Philip Banks on “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.” For Ali, who portrayed his daughter Ashley, the connection went far beyond their television roles.

“He was very much a father figure for all of us,” she said. Ali credited Avery with teaching her that performing could be more than a job, but also a meaningful way to contribute and connect with others.

“I loved him a lot,” she added emotionally. “I miss him.”

Ali’s former onscreen brother, Alfonso Ribeiro, joined the rehearsal process to help celebrate Avery’s memory.

The “DWTS” co-host described the performance as an opportunity to express gratitude to the man who had played such an important role in their lives.

The tribute earned Ali and Ravnik 32 out of 40 points. In honor of the special nature of the episode, no one was eliminated.

Both performances served as reminders that the relationships formed on movie and television sets can last long after filming ends.

For Stiles and Ali, Dedication Night was an opportunity to celebrate the men who helped shape their careers –while also introducing a new generation of viewers to their enduring legacies.