Halle Berry Accused of Attacking, Choking Her 12-Year-Old

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Ex-husband Olivier Martinez accuses Halle Berry of physically attacking and choking their 12-year-old son.

The alleged late September incident began with verbal abuse before it became a physical assault.

Berry’s ex-husband says that it was not an isolated incident — but it was the last straw.

The filing appears to insinuate that alcohol abuse may have played a role in the alleged domestic violence.

Halle Berry attends the Through Her Lens: The Tribeca CHANEL Women’s Filmmaker Program Cocktail on September 24, 2026. (Photo Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage)

Disturbing allegations have come out against Halle Berry

Olivier Martinez has filed a temporary restraining order against Halle Berry.

In the documents, Page Six reports, he accuses her of physically abusing Maceo, their 12-year-old son.

On September 26, Berry allegedly jumped on their son, placing her hands around his neck and choking him.

This alleged physical assault took place following verbal abuse, during which the actress allegedly told the tween that he looked “stupid” and was “such an idiot” for playing a VR game.

“The situation escalated and Petitioner jumped on our son and started physically fighting with him,” Martinez accused in the filing.

“She grabbed Maceo by the neck and started choking him,” Martinez described.

He alleged Berry of doing this “while shouting, ‘Who is dominant now?! Who is dominant?!’”

According to the filing, Van Hunt, Berry’s fiance, was present during the attack.

Maceo reportedly called Martinez to pick him up after the attack.

The documents note that he does not want to return to his mother’s home for obvious reasons.

This was allegedly not an isolated incident

In the document, Olivier Martinez alleged that Halle Berry has physically attacked their son on other occasions, meaning that the September 26 assault was not an isolated incident.

“Throughout the last year and a half,” the filing alleged, “Ms. Berry had wrestled Maceo to the ground and forced him to ‘tap out.’”

Martinez wrote that he has “significant concerns” about his ex-wife’s mental health “as well as her alcohol abuse.”

The document expresses his belief that this has “contributed to her abusive conduct” towards their son.

Martinez is requesting sole custody of Maceo. He is also seeking restraining orders to protect both him and his son.

Speaking through her attorney, Berry denied Martinez’s allegations.

Her lawyer referred to the filing as “entirely meritless and deliberately misleading.”

At this time, there are no reports of Martinez pressing criminal charges against Berry. Though the legal system does little to nothing to protect children from their parents, some would at least try. Others might try to avoid putting the victim through that experience, if they can help it.

Olivier and Berry were married for only two years before their 2015 split, but their contentious divorce lasted for eight long years.

Our thoughts are entirely with Maceo, who presumably is either the victim of monstrous abuse or is being used as a pawn in some sort of custody game. Either way, he’s clearly an innocent party who deserves protection.