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Words said in anger can come back to haunt you.

In a recorded call, Gypsy Rose Blanchard admitted to telling Urker that she “hoped” that he would overdose.

It is believed that he died precisely that way earlier this month, on his birthday.

What was she thinking?

Blanchard speaks onstage during “An Evening with Lifetime: Conversations On Controversies” on May 01, 2024. (Photo Credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)

‘I told him he could overdose’

The Daily Mail obtained audio from when Blanchard, now 35, was still unjustly in prison.

In December 2020, she spoke to now ex-boyfriend Ryan Anderson, telling him that she and Urker were over.

“Next thing you know, he gone,” Blanchard described of her ex. She and Urker had connected in 2017, but had split.

“No, even after I told him he could overdose and all that, like, he still kept himself on my email,” she told Anderson.

“Like, he never took himself off no matter how bad we got into it,” she described, “or how bad it seemed like we were at odds.”

Gypsy Rose Blanchard told TMZ she believes her ex-fiancé Ken Urker died of an apparent overdose, after an unidentified substance was found where he died He was found dead on his 34th birthday, and his death remains under investigation https://t.co/kPp1rk514V — internet hall of fame (@InternetH0F) October 2, 2026

Anderson seemed uncomfortable with the discussion and asked to change the topic.

However, past entanglements came up again during a 2021 conversation, while Blanchard continued to remain behind bars due to our backwards legal system.

At that time, she was discussing how she would refuse to allow a romantic interest to ignore her, even suggesting that she’d show up and throw cans at the person’s car if necessary. Anderson found that alarming.

Blanchard and Anderson went on to marry while she was still behind bars.

After her release, their marriage fell apart. She ended up reconnecting with Urker and even welcoming a child together. Aurora was born in December 2024.

Why did she say something so cruel and (seemingly) so prescient?

Unfortunately, Ken Urker did ultimately die on October 1, the day of his 34th birthday.

Initial reports say that it was an overdose, as investigators found evidence suggesting as much near his person.

However, authorities are still waiting on his toxicology reports. Someone can die surrounded by alleged paraphernalia but still die by another means, such as natural causes.

Blanchard did not publicly divulge that she knew that he had an alleged history of substance abuse.

Instead, she emphasized to outlets that she would remember Urker as a very intentional partner and father.

Why would Blanchard have said such a thing?

Sometimes, people lash out in anger. It’s human. That doesn’t make it okay, but it happens.

In Blanchard’s case, she was raised by an abusive mother — who can no longer harm her or anyone — and kept socially isolated and not allowed to make normal friendships. She was drugged and mutilated as her mother conspired to keep her dependent.

Then, almost the moment that she was finally free, she was locked away in prison as if she had done something wrong. It was a gross perversion of justice.

Emotional regulation, relationships, role models … these are not automatic. Blanchard had — and still has — a lot to learn about being an adult and navigating life.

It is a tragedy that words spoken in anger over half a decade ago turned out to be so prescient. But it doesn’t mean that she’s now in a celebratory mood.