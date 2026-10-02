Gypsy Rose Blanchard Is Lying About Dead Fiance, Murdered Mom, Ken Urker's Sister Claims

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Earlier today, we reported on the news that Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s former fiance, Ken Urker, has passed away at the age of 34.

Gypsy Rose paid tribute to the father of her only child, and it’s been rumored that she and Urker were on the verge of a reconciliation.

Now, Urker’s sister has some very strong words for Blanchard following her brother’s sudden death.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard speaks onstage during “An Evening with Lifetime: Conversations On Controversies” FYC event at The Grove on May 01, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)

Autumn — who goes by “shortykinss” on social media — took to TikTok Live Thursday night after news broke that her brother had died.

Rather than simply mourning her loss, however, she used the livestream to push back against what she believes is a false version of Ken and Gypsy’s relationship.

Autumn became emotional as she accused Gypsy of attempting to “paint a fake narrative” about their relationship.

Among her biggest objections? The claim that Ken and Gypsy were engaged.

“Bitch, no, y’all weren’t,” Autumn said during the livestream, according to TMZ.

The pair had previously been engaged after meeting while Gypsy was incarcerated. They eventually split, and Gypsy went on to marry Ryan Anderson before later rekindling her relationship with Ken.

The former couple also shared a daughter, Aurora.

But Autumn insists that whatever relationship Ken and Gypsy had at the time of his death was not what Gypsy has suggested publicly.

“You’re not going to f–king do to my brother what you did to Dee Dee,” she said, referring to Gypsy’s late mother, Dee Dee Blanchard.

“You’re not lying on his name.”

Gypsy was convicted for her role in the 2015 killing of Dee Dee and served approximately seven years in prison.

Autumn went on to claim that Ken was “detesting” Gypsy’s name the night before his death. She also insisted the two were not together when he died.

Her comments came shortly after Gypsy publicly mourned Ken, describing him as an “amazing father” and saying he would “forever be my soulmate and my red string.”

Gypsy also said she believed Ken died from an apparent overdose after an unidentified substance was reportedly found at the scene. Authorities have not confirmed a cause of death, and the investigation remains ongoing. Police have said they have found no evidence of foul play so far, while stressing that it has not been completely ruled out.

Autumn’s accusations therefore remain just that: accusations from a grieving family member.

But with Ken’s death still under investigation, it’s clear that the story surrounding his final days is far from settled.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.