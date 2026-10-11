Guy Glanville Cause of Death: Brandi Glanville’s Father Was 77

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We have tragic news to report from the world of reality TV.

Bravo star Brandi Glanville is mourning a devastating family loss.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum announced on Saturday that her father, Guy Glanville, has died. He was 77 years old.

Brandi Glanville attends WE tv celebrates the return of “Love After Lockup” with panel, “Real Love: Relationship Reality TV’s Past, Present & Future,” at The Paley Center for Media on December 11, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for WE tv)

“My dad died, I’m gutted I hate this life right now,” Brandi wrote on X, sharing her grief with fans.

The reality star did not disclose her father’s cause of death. However, Guy had experienced serious health concerns earlier this year, prompting Brandi to ask her followers for prayers.

In May, Brandi revealed that her father had been hospitalized in a cardiac unit for 13 days following an unspecified medical issue. At the time, she described the situation as another medical mystery, noting that she had also been dealing with ongoing health problems of her own.

The family’s difficult year has now taken a heartbreaking turn.

Guy and Brandi had a complicated relationship that played out publicly over the years. The father and daughter appeared together on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition in 2018, attempting to work through their differences.

Unfortunately, their reconciliation did not last.

Brandi previously explained that she and her father had left filming on good terms, only to fall out again after the show aired. Guy reportedly took issue with how their relationship was portrayed, despite Brandi warning him that reality television would inevitably leave out parts of their experience.

Still, their relationship eventually improved again.

Guy later publicly defended Brandi during her feud with fellow Real Housewives star Denise Richards, making it clear that their family disagreements had not erased his support for his daughter.

“My daughter may be many things, sometimes an a–hole, but she is not a liar,” Guy said in a video shared on Instagram.

The blunt defense offered a glimpse into a relationship that, despite its ups and downs, remained meaningful to both of them.

Now, Brandi is facing the loss of her father while continuing to navigate her own health struggles. The former reality star has been open about the physical and emotional toll of her ongoing medical issues, making the timing of this loss particularly difficult.

Brandi’s Real Housewives family is already rallying around her. Sonja Morgan offered condolences in response to Brandi’s announcement, writing, “So sorry you are going through this Brandi. Sending love and strength.”

For Brandi, the public expression of grief marks another painful chapter in an already challenging year. While she has not shared further details about Guy’s passing, her message makes clear just how deeply the loss has affected her.

Our thoughts go out to all of Guy’s loved ones during this enormously difficult time.