Guillermo Rodriguez Elimination Sparks Outrage Among 'DWTS' Fans (As Justin Baldoni Cameo Creates Confusion)

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It was Super Bowl night on Dancing With the Stars, and the remaining couples took to the floor accompanied by music from halftime shows of yore.

Of course, there was plenty of spectacle, and a few unexpected cameos — Joe Buck! Justin Baldoni for some reason! — but there was also heartbreak as another beloved star was sent packing.

This time, it was the season’s most controversial star who went home, and the reaction on social media was decidedly mixed.

Social media is an uproar following Guillermo’s controversial elimination. (ABC/YouTube)

Yes, Guillermo Rodriguez of Jimmy Kimmel Live fame was eliminated along with his partner, Witney Carson.

Many fans who have been rooting for Guillermo since Week 1 took to X (formerly Twitter) to gripe about the voting and what they viewed as unfair treatment from the judges.

“Wow f–k the judges a 4 for Guillermo is so unnecessarily mean yet they’re handing out 7s to Tyler Cameron who barely moves #dwts,” one user complained.

“Carrie Ann needs to go before Guillermo let’s get to work people #dwts,” another wrote, referring to judge Carrie Ann Inaba.

But while there were quite a few Guillermo defenders, even more viewers were happy to see him go, especially after he outlasted Ciara Miller, who was voted off after delivering her best performance of the season in Week 5.

carrie ann needs to go before guillermo let’s get to work people #dwts pic.twitter.com/unkylilH2i — violette (@zcndayer) October 14, 2026

“I think ABC should shock the nation and do a never-before triple elimination so we don’t have to suffer through another week of Tyler Jackson or Guillermo,” wrote one user.

“The difference between Connor and Guillermo is actually crazy. Like holy I get that he’s kinda the joke contestant but this late into the game.. they need to start talking to him the way they do Connor,” another added.

“Calling Guillermo entertaining when genuinely talented people have gone home instead #dwts,” a third chimed in.

As for the unexpected presence of Baldoni, TMZ reports that he was in the audience as a guest of Julianne Hough.

The two have apparently been friends for more than a decade, dating back to their time on the 2016 documentary series My Last Days, which Justin directed.

Baldoni, of course, is still at the center of seemingly never-ending legal drama with Blake Lively, his costar in the 2024 film It Ends With Us.

Hollywood has been divided over the scandal, and clearly, Julianne is on Team Baldoni.

Anyway! Guillermo’s elimination leaves 10 remaining contestants heading into Week 6’s Dedication Night.

With the season’s most controversial contestant out of the running, we guess fans will have to figure out something else to lose their minds over!





