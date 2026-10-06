Freddie Jackson Cause of Death: Legendary R&B Singer Was 70

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We have tragic news to report from the world of music.

Freddie Jackson, the R&B legend best known for hit songs like “You Are My Lady” and “Rock Me Tonight,” has died at the age of 70.

Jackson’s family announced his death on Tuesday, revealing that the singer passed away Monday night.

He had celebrated his 70th birthday just three days earlier.

Freddie Jackson performs on SiriusXM’s The Groove Channel at SiriusXM Studios on May 9, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Robin Marchant/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

A cause of death has not been announced.

“It is with profound sadness and heavy hearts that we share the passing of our beloved Freddie Jackson, who went home to rest last night,” his family wrote in a statement shared on his official Instagram account.

The family remembered Jackson as much more than a legendary singer.

“Freddie was more than a legendary voice. He was a kind, generous soul who loved his fans, his family, his friends, and his music with everything he had,” they wrote.

They also thanked the millions of fans who had made Jackson’s music part of their lives over the course of his decades-long career.

“For decades he gave us the songs that became the soundtrack to our love stories, our celebrations, and our most treasured memories,” the statement continued. “That gift will live on forever.”

Jackson was born and raised in Harlem, New York, where he began singing gospel music at White Rock Baptist Church.

His professional career took off in the 1980s, following a stint with the group Mystic Merlin and work with producer Paul Laurence. Jackson signed with Capitol Records in 1984 and released his debut album, Rock Me Tonight, the following year.

The album became a massive success, with its title track spending six weeks atop the R&B charts.

“You Are My Lady” became another signature hit, while songs including “Have You Ever Loved Somebody,” “Jam Tonight,” “Tasty Love” and “Nice ’N’ Slow” helped cement Jackson’s reputation as one of R&B’s premier romantic voices.

Jackson earned two Grammy nominations in 1986 and continued making music for decades. His most recent album, My First Love, was released in 2023.

In 2024, Jackson publicly revealed that he had been diagnosed with kidney disease and partnered with the National Kidney Foundation to raise awareness. However, his family has not said that the condition was related to his death.

As fans mourn the loss of one of R&B’s most recognizable voices, Jackson’s family promised that additional details about funeral arrangements and ways to honor his legacy will be announced in the coming days.

“Rest in peace, Freddie. Your legacy and your voice will live on forever,” his family wrote today.

Our thoughts go out to Freddie Jackson’s loved ones during this enormously difficult time,