Former Congressman Matt Gaetz Sued For Sex Trafficking

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Numerous allegations have been leveled at Matt Gaetz over the years.

And now, the former Florida congressman is facing another legal battle that could have profound consequences.

Two women have filed a federal lawsuit accusing Gaetz and several other defendants of participating in an alleged sex trafficking scheme.

U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) walks on stage on the third day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 17, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

The plaintiffs, identified in court documents as Jane Doe 1 and Jane Doe 2, claim the alleged activity took place between 2017 and early 2019 (per TMZ).

According to the lawsuit, both women were introduced to Gaetz through Joel Greenberg, the former Seminole County tax collector who is currently serving prison time for separate federal crimes.

Jane Doe 1 alleges she met Greenberg in 2017 through Seeking Arrangement, an online dating platform often associated with relationships involving financial support. She claims their initial encounters involved sexual activity in exchange for money.

She alleges she subsequently met Gaetz at a party on July 15, 2017. According to her account, she witnessed Gaetz have sex with a 17-year-old girl and give the teenager $400.

The lawsuit also alleges Gaetz sent Jane Doe 1 money in multiple installments, with payments ranging from $150 to $1,000.

Some of the transactions reportedly included casual explanations such as “Being my friend,” “Being awesome,” “Here” and “Just because.”

Jane Doe 2 alleges she met Gaetz in December 2017. She claims that after taking ecstasy, she had sexual encounters with both Gaetz and Greenberg.

The women also allege they traveled with Gaetz on multiple occasions, including trips to Las Vegas, the Florida Keys and New York City.

The lawsuit names additional defendants and seeks to hold them accountable for the alleged conduct. The claims have not yet been proven in court.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.