Fiona Lowe Cause of Death Revealed: Rob Lowe’s Niece Took Her Own Life

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UPDATE: We now know that Fiona Lowe, the young niece of actor Rob Lowe, died by suicide.

That’s according to a medical examiner’s report obtained by Page Six.

Read on for our initial coverage of this terrible tragedy:

Chad Lowe, Kim Painter, Nixie Lowe, Fiona Lowe, and Mabel Lowe attend a Red Carpet Premiere Event on February 04, 2023. (Photo Credit: Steven Simione/Getty Images)

Fiona Lowe has died.

The daughter of Chad Lowe and niece of Rob Lowe was only 13.

Her family is reeling from this loss and honoring her memory.

Even as people try to grapple with what happened, the family is asking for privacy at this time.

The entire Lowe family is mourning the loss of Fiona

13-year-old Fiona Lowe died early this week.

On Tuesday, September 29, the Lowe family shared a heartbroken statement with People and other outlets.

“We are deeply heartbroken by the loss of our beloved Fiona,” the grief-stricken family began.

They remember Fiona as “a loving young girl who was smart, creative, and loved to dance.”

The statement affirmed: “She was adored by her sisters and she was deeply loved by her parents.”

“In fact, she was the light of our lives,” the Lowe family described.

“Her passing is devastating for our entire family,” they expressed, “and we ask for prayers and privacy at this time.”

As part of the statement, the Lowe family also released a piece of very good advice.

They shared: “If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, please reach out to the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988.”

In the absence of a public disclosure of the cause of death, this urging appears to be an explanation of how this tragedy unfolded.

This is a devastating loss for all who knew her

On November 16, 2012, Chad and Kim Lowe welcomed Fiona into their growing family.

(Yes, she died just a month and a half before her fourteenth birthday. This will likely always be a difficult time of year for the Lowe family, remembering both her death and her birth.)

Fiona was the second of the couple’s daughters.

Mabel, the eldest, is 17. Nixie, the couple’s youngest, is 10.

It is incredibly difficult and painful to lose a child. It is also incredibly difficult and painful to lose a sibling — and most children have fewer coping mechanisms and less life experience when it comes to grappling with loss.

Law enforcement spoke to TMZ to confirm that Fiona died at home on Tuesday, September 29.

Authorities were called to the home shortly after midnight, at 12:10 AM.

Obviously, we do not know what transpired. And there will likely be an investigation, even if the cause and manner of death appear obvious to investigators and to the family.

Our hearts go out to the entire Lowe family. Chad and Kim — and their daughters — lost their home early last year in the devastating Palisades wildfire. This is a much greater loss.

We are devastated, also, for her friends. For many of her peers, she is likely the first classmate, the first friend that they have abruptly lost.