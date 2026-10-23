Hila Accuses Ethan Klein of Affair After 'H3 Podcast' Hiatus: 'I Am Living a Nightmare'

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If you’re going to step out on your wife, maybe don’t get a memorable tattoo of her face.

Hours after Ethan Klein announced that H3 Podcast was going on hiatus, his wife explained why.

Hila announced to the world that her husband has been engaged in a months-long affair.

Now, their podcast is in shambles, and Hila says that she’s “in survival mode.”

Hila Klein and Ethan Klein attend the 2023 Streamy Awards on August 27, 2023. (Photo Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

‘I am living a nightmare I can’t wake up from’

Since 2011, Ethan and Hila have been co-hosts on their H3 Podcast, which includes a lot of sketch comedy and satirizes internet culture.

One of their funniest controversies was Ethan’s apparent hostile obsession with leftist streamer Hasan Piker.

(This predates the RNC’s fixation on the Twitch hunk by months, and was almost as embarrassing.)

Ethan tended to be the more incendiary of the two, but both Kleins got into legal battles with … well, a lot of folks, over the years.

On Thursday, October 22, Ethan abruptly announced on his Instagram Story that, after fifteen years, H3 Podcast was going on “indefinite hiatus.” He did not explain.

Ethan’s initial notice of a “hiatus” for H3 Podcast did not tell the whole story. (Image Credit: Instagram)

On her own Instagram page, Hila Klein announced that this is much more than a brief interruption of their podcast.

“I am living a nightmare I can’t wake up from,” Hila began a text post. She deactivated comments.

“My husband has been having an affair,” she announced.

A distressed Hila lamented: “I have been fed lie after lie after lie for months.”

She went on to say that she’d had her suspicions — but Ethan had dismissed her worries. That worked, but only for a time.

Hila Klein took her time to share how and why her marriage had fallen apart. (Image Credit: Instagram)

‘He’d been in an affair for over 6 months’

“Eventually, he was caught in a lie, and I knew I was done,” Hila recalled.

“But the lies continued,” she described.

As the story unraveled, she shared, “‘It was just a kiss’ became ‘it was emotional cheating.'”

According to Hila: “After I dragged these lies from him, he finally admitted he’d been in an affair for over 6 months, the extent of which I’m sure I still don’t know.”

She called the betrayal “immeasurable.”

I DIDN’T THINK THIS HORRENDOUS TATTOO COULD GET ANY FUNNIER BUT HERE WE FUCKING ARE LMFAOOOOO https://t.co/bZ0WP5uzwf — vio 🖤✨ (@viotubing) October 23, 2026

Hila told fans and followers that she is currently “in survival mode, trying to navigate separation, co-parenting, and unthinkable heartbreak.”

The crew that makes H3 Podcast possible announced that they stand in solidarity with Hila, and will “not continue working with Ethan involved or profiting in any way.”

Just last year, Ethan got Hila’s face tattooed on his arm.

It is a somewhat infamous tattoo. The context that he allegedly went on to cheat on the woman he chose to honor in this manner only makes it more absurd — and more sad.

Please do not cheat on your partners. And please do not cheat at work, where your wandering eye (and other body parts) can cost other people their livelihoods.

Anyone remember what happened with Ned Fulmer?