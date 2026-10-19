Eminem Offers to Pay For Kim Mathers’ Rehab Following DUI Arrests: Report

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Over the summer, Kim Mathers was arrested multiple times for driving under the influence.

Now, her famous ex-husband, Eminem, might be offering to help her get sober.

According to a new report from Radar Online, Em has offered to cover the cost of Kim’s rehabilitation treatment for as long as she needs it.

Eminem speaks during a ceremony honoring 50 Cent with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on January 30, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

The reported offer comes as Kim faces ongoing legal troubles that could land her behind bars.

According to the outlet, a source close to the situation claimed Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, would like Kim to spend an entire year in treatment to give herself the best possible chance at maintaining her sobriety.

“He has zero judgment [about her legal problems], all he cares about is her getting better,” the insider claimed.

“He has told her that she can stay in treatment for as long as it takes and he will cover it.”

The source added that Eminem remains hopeful about Kim’s future, saying, “He is so hopeful. He says if she can do this, she can have the most wonderful life.”

Of course, the reported offer comes amid a particularly difficult stretch for Kim, 51, who is facing multiple criminal cases in Michigan.

Earlier this month, a judge revoked her bond after determining that she had left a court-ordered inpatient rehabilitation facility without authorization.

Her attorney had argued that a magistrate had modified the terms of her release, but Judge William Hackel III rejected that position. On October 14, the judge reiterated that Kim could leave jail if she returned to inpatient treatment.

While Kim’s legal troubles are ongoing, the reported offer from Eminem suggests that their complicated history has not erased his concern for her well-being.

The former couple, who share daughter Hailie Jade Scott, 30, married twice before divorcing for the second time in 2006. Eminem also legally adopted Kim’s son Stevie, 24, as well as her sister’s daughter, Alaina, 33.

Their relationship has hardly been a fairy tale, but the rapper reportedly still hopes Kim can overcome her struggles and that they might eventually rebuild their connection.

“He thinks the world of Kim, it’s just her addiction that messes her up and makes her someone he can’t have in his life,” the insider said.

“But if she does succeed at rehab and stays clean and sober he will want her in his life. He cares about her very deeply.”

For now, the reported offer is just that: an offer described by an unnamed source, not a publicly confirmed announcement from Eminem or Kim.

Still, if the account is accurate, the rapper appears willing to provide substantial support in the hope that his ex-wife can get the help she needs and work toward a healthier future.