Eminem Collaborates With Kid Rock on Christian Album, Leaving Fans Baffled

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Eminem and Kid Rock are both Detroit natives who started their careers as rappers.

And that’s pretty much where the similarities end.

While Slim Shady stuck with rap and has been outspoken in his criticism of Donald Trump, Mr. Rock veered into country territory and is now as MAGA as they come.

Needless to say, the two Motor City blondes went in very different directions in recent years — which is why news of their upcoming collaboration is so surprising.

Eminem performs onstage during the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Microsoft Theater on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)

Yes, Am and Kid (he should probably update that stage name now that he’s pushing 60) are teaming up on “7 Sins,” a track featured on Rock’s upcoming Christian contemporary album, Halfway 2 Jesus. The album is scheduled to arrive October 17, just weeks before the November 3 midterm elections.

And the timing isn’t exactly helping Eminem’s case with fans who remember where he stood politically in 2017.

Em endorsed Kamala Harris during the 2024 presidential election. And the fact that he’s now teaming up with Trump’s favorite crooner has been a tough pill to swallow for some.

Fans have been taking their complaints directly to Eminem’s Instagram account, even on posts unrelated to the collaboration.

“Too bad you sold out and teamed up with kid rock,” one commenter wrote (per Parade).

“So disappointed you’re doing collab with kid rock,” another added.

But some fans are especially unhappy because Eminem once made his position on Trump supporters abundantly clear.

During a 2017 BET Hip Hop Awards cypher, the rapper delivered a blistering freestyle criticizing Trump and his supporters. He famously rapped that he was “drawing in the sand a line” and that fans were “either for or against.”

Now, some listeners want to know how working with Kid Rock squares with that declaration.

“WHY????? Kid Rock really??? Didn’t you tell fans ‘I’m drawing in the sand a line, you’re either for or against’?” one Instagram user asked.

Others, however, aren’t convinced that differing political beliefs should prevent two longtime friends from making music together.

But regardless of their feelings on the issue, most Eminem fans will probably stream the song out of curiosity.

Thus, it may well turn out to be the most successful Christian rock song in history.