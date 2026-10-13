Elon Musk Cut Off Daughter Vivian Wilson's Insurance 1 Day After She Came Out as Trans, Ex-Wife Reports

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Vivian Wilson is many things that her infamous father could never be: good, beautiful, and funny.

She is also transgender, and has been estranged from Elon Musk for years.

In the new Musk documentary about the world’s wealthiest accused Nazi, ex-wife Justine Wilson details his reaction to her coming out.

She says that he told her that he would always love her — and then promptly removed her from his health insurance.

Elon Musk shows off his Trump-bestowed award on October 8, 2026. (Photo Credit: Win McNamee/Getty Images)

‘Do you want to be a winner or do you want to be a loser?’

In Alex Gibney’s new documentary, Musk, Justine Wilson discusses her daughter’s estrangement with the infamous billionaire conservative.

In 2020, Vivian came out as transgender.

Two years later, in 2022, she made headlines after filing to ditch her dad’s surname for her mother’s maiden name.

Justine was married to Musk for eight years. She is mother to five of his many children. The two divorced in 2008.

According to her, problems began long before Vivian came out.

According to Justine, Vivian was only 6 years old when her father told her: “In this world there are winners and losers. Do you want to be a winner or do you want to be a loser?”

This is a jarring thing to say to anyone, let alone a child.

It lends unwanted and unnecessary insight into Musk’s thinking, but to a child who might look up to him for some reason, it could lead to a warped and unhealthy way of thinking.

Justine shared that children who do not choose to emulate Musk end up considered “losers” by their own father.

Good parents hope that their children grow up to be their best selves. One of many qualities that makes a bad parent is hoping that your child grows up to be just like you.

‘What’s really happening here is this is a child growing up’

Justine recalled how her ex-husband treated Vivian’s transition like the “death of a child.”

(It is probably worth noting that the vast majority of Musk’s known children are sons, which appears to be a choice on his part given the repeated use of IVF.)

Justine explained: “What’s really happening here is this is a child growing up.”

In contrast, she and Musk experienced an actual death of a child. Nevada died in 2002, just 10 weeks after being born.

According to Justine, Elon musk told Vivian that he “would always love” her. The next day, however, he cut off her health insurance.

In public, Musk tweeted that he had “lost” Vivian to the “woke mind virus.”

This is a term that attempts to pathologize acknowledgment of structural inequalities and advocacy for human rights — such as trans acceptance.

(It is comparable in many ways to “Trump derangement syndrome,” in that it is a fictitious affliction invoked to discredit basic decency.)

Despite rolling a 1 when it comes to her dad, Vivian has turned out to be bright, funny, and full of common sense. She supports various Leftist causes, including being strongly opposed to AI slop.

Justine says that Musk’s private and public rejection of Vivian hurt her.