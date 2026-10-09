Ella Langley Thirst-Traps Fans with Bikini Selfie

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She has looks and a voice.

Just a couple of weeks after Ella Langley shattered music records, she’s turning heads for a new reason.

The somewhat polarizing Country singer is famous for her iconic looks on stage.

Now, she’s thirst-trapping fans with an incredible new bikini selfie.

Langley poses during SiriusXM’s Small Stage Series on October 06, 2026. (Photo Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

That is one incredible bikini body

In a recent Instagram post, the “Choosin’ Texas” singer shared a series of snaps from her Dandelion tour.

One photo getting a whole lot of attention happens to be a mirror selfie showcasing Langley’s body in a bikini.

The bikini is yellow with palm tree embroidery. She even accessorized with layered gold necklaces.

Even without the pic being entirely in focus, we can easily see how toned her body.

Suffice it to say that fans were singing her praises in the comments and all across social media.

Country girl, bikini, body looking this good… yeah. 🔥 #EllaLangley https://t.co/gkKhdUyM7l — SEXED UP! Singers (@SexedUpSingers) October 3, 2026

It’s no secret that Langley has a phenomenal body.

Even before “Choosin’ Texas” reached a level of popularity that many have characterized as baffling, her on-stage outfits drew eyes because she clearly knows how to look good on stage.

The bikini selfie shows that she knows that she has a rockin’ body off stage, as well.

Only a portion of Langley’s commercial success as a singer has anything to do with her looks — whether fans are crushing on her, aspiring to look more like her, or both.

But we can likely all agree that it can’t hurt.

“Not enough in the world” was a callback to a now-viral video. (Image Credit: Twitter)

‘Not enough in the world’

In addition to the praise and general thirst, Langley’s post also drew a lot of attention for its caption.

On Instagram, the 27-year-old singer wrote: “Not enough in the world.”

This is a clear reference to a now-viral video in which the singer firmly shut down a fan who asked how many TikTok likes he would need for her to agree to go on a date with him.

(Just weeks ago, it was reported that Langley is dating Tucker Wetmore, making the overture even more impertinent than it already was.)

Off the cuff, Langley fired off her answer: “Not enough in the world.” She seemed to be genuinely displeased by the interaction.

Langley’s immediate but firm rejection of the unwanted overture ignited a somewhat polarized response.

Some applauded her for setting a clear boundary when she could have pretended to not hear. Putting your time and potential affection up for auction to someone who gets social media attention is fine — but not a choice that someone else gets to make for you.

Others accused her of being “mean” to the thirsty TikToker. Was she? Most would argue that it is not mean to firmly answer a stranger’s impertinent question.

For the record, the guy himself shrugged off the rejection in the same video. He simply stated that you “miss 100% of the shots you don’t take.” That’s true, but we can still be selective and tasteful with our overtures.

It’s true that Langley remains a divisive figure among many, for her music and for her avoidance of political commentary. But we can likely all agree that she’s hot — and knows it.