Donald Trump Sympathizes with Accused Cornell Rapists: 'They Won't Get a Fair Shake'

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Unfortunately, Donald Trump is now weighing in on the Cornell University gang rape case.

The alleged crime and the ensuing cover-up by the university has sent shockwaves through the nation, prompting many to share their own stories.

It’s probably no surprise that he isn’t calling out for justice for Jane Doe.

His sympathies lie with the seven accused rapists. And he’s saying so plainly.

Donald Trump speaks to the media on the South Lawn of the White House on September 26, 2026. (Photo Credit: Aaron Schwartz/Getty Images)

What did Donald Trump say about the ‘Cornell 7’ and Letitia James?

Water will always find its own level.

During a recent appearance as he sort of shambled around in front of the press at the White House, Donald Trump responded to the news that Governor Kathy Hochul had appointed NY State AG Letitia James as special prosecutor to oversee the Cornell University gang rape case.

“Letitia James is a corrupt person,” Trump claimed without evidence or merit.

“She’s totally corrupt,” he whined, “and I can’t imagine it.”

Trump continued to complain: “And I feel badly for whoever she’s looking at because they won’t get a fair shake. Letitia James is a corrupt person.”

Trump on Letitia James being special prosecutor for the Cornell rape case: "I feel badly for whoever she's looking at, because they won't get a fair shake"



[image or embed] — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) October 2, 2026 at 4:04 PM

Why does Trump hate the New York Attorney General?

To oversimplify, it’s for the same reason that so many career criminals hate prosecutors.

James faced off with Trump in a case that forced him to dissolve his “charitable” foundation, which he had long used to enrich himself, and to pay a $2 million fine.

In a separate case, she accused Trump and his dubious Trump Organization of deceiving banks, insurers, and more by overvaluing assets.

Many speculate that the fact that Letitia James is a Black woman plays a role in his enmity. But Trump doesn’t like anyone who pursues him for crimes and takes him to court — especially when they win.

Thousands of Cornell students have taken over the main plaza on campus to demand the Cornell 7 be held accountable for their crimes. 21% of undergraduate women are raped or sexual assaulted during their time on campus.



[image or embed] — Raider (@iwillnotbesilenced.bsky.social) October 5, 2026 at 7:15 PM

Is this a surprising take from him?

Donald Trump has a complex history with this sort of case.

On the one hand, a jury found him guilty of sexually abusing E. Jean Carroll.

That, details that came to light during his Marla Maples divorce, and his repeated presence in the Epstein Files show why Trump might sympathize with seven accused rapists.

On the other hand, in 1989, he purchased a full-page New York Times ad calling for the return of the death penalty against the “Central Park Five” — a group of teen s accused of beating and raping a woman. The five were later exonerated.

The apparent inconsistency ceases to be a mystery when one remembers that the five teens were Black.

For years, there has been a push by pernicious patriarchal forces to create a new paradigm of “justice” in our society.

In this worldview, the real criminals are people like Jack Smith, Robert Mueller, and anyone else who investigates crimes against those who consider themselves to be above the law. People like Trump.

Also in this way of framing things, the real bad guys are victims who speak out. Accusers become the assaulters in the public consciousness, whether it’s domestic violence, rape, or workplace sexual harassment.

Trump absolutely embodies both aspects of this mindset. Of course he sympathizes with accused rapists, just as he sympathizes with aspiring dictators across the globe who are dethroned and dragged into court.

He sees a lot of himself in them. And they represent what he most fears: facing justice.