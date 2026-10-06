Donald Trump Talks Letting Iran Nuke American Cities: 'Let Them Take Out Los Angeles'

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Once again, Donald Trump has said something shocking and unbecoming — but not surprising.

At a rally, the tariff enthusiast and pardon purveyor defended his Iran War and the resulting price in gas and most consumer goods.

Taking aim at Los Angeles and San Diego, he baselessly claimed that Iran could annihilate these cities.

He called the hypothetical screaming deaths of millions of Americans a “small price to pay,” in his estimation.

Donald Trump speaks on stage at the Butler-Vandalia Student Activity Center during a campaign rally on October 03, 2026. (Photo Credit: Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images)

Donald Trump: ‘Let them take out Los Angeles. Let them take out San Diego’

On Monday, October 5, Donald Trump spoke at a Nebraska political rally where he arguably sank to a new low — if that is even possible.

There, America’s Mad King briefly acknowledged that his needless Iran War has caused a global rise in fuel prices.

He characterized this as American drivers having to pay a “little bit” more at the pump. That is only one small part of the price increases, as almost all goods — including food — are transported using fuel.

Trump claimed to the crowd that Iran, whose military he has repeatedly claimed to have destroyed, has the firepower to annihilate an American city.

He did not choose to provide any evidence of this claim, which seems dubious at best.

Trump: "With the war, it's just artificial. It's a little bit high. It's a small price to pay … let them take out Los Angeles, let them take out San Diego. This is a very small price to pay."



[image or embed] — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) October 5, 2026 at 7:44 PM

Trump’s sick idea of a punchline soon made itself apparent.

He suggested that Iran might destroy California’s two most populous cities.

“Let them take out Los Angeles,” Trump told the crowd. “Let them take out San Diego. That — that’s a very small price to pay.”

Even if such fiery destruction were restricted to city limits, that would result in the deaths of millions of Americans. If the carnage extended to LA County and San Diego County, as would be the case in a nuclear attack, we’d be looking at the screaming deaths over 13 million Americans.

He once again announced that the war is almost over, a claim that he has been making all year. Anyone who believes him, then or now, likely owns NFTs.

A tweet from Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass condemns Donald Trump’s suggestion that her city and San Diego could both be nuked by Iran. (Image Credit: Twitter)

Everyone (except his sycophants in the crowd) hated that

Condemnation for Donald Trump’s vile-yet-unsurprising joke about the incineration of millions of Americans did not go unanswered.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass tweeted: “The role of a president is to protect the country, not to actively threaten it and encourage attacks on American lives.”

Meanwhile, San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria tweeted: “San Diego is not collateral damage. We are not expendable.”

Gloria continued: “And we are never a ‘small price to pay.’ Keep our city out of your reckless war talk.”

That’s the general consensus. Whether or not Trump was “joking” really doesn’t matter. His intentions are malicious, and this would be a horrific thing to say even if he were a private citizen — which he is not.

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria condemned Donald Trump’s incendiary comments in a tweet. (Image Credit: Twitter)

What is Trump thinking? For the past decade, but especially in more recent years, that question sounds a little like when people wonder if their dogs know if it’s their birthday. They don’t.

Similarly, Trump isn’t really thinking in a traditional, coherent sense. Much of what he says seems to be stimulus response, like a baby or a plant — lashing out when angry, fawning when happy.

However, even before his obvious cognitive decline, Trump has always been a person who values people who like him and loathes people who do not. His sole issue with Hollywood and celebrities is that most abhor him.

Now, Trump is suggesting letting a foreign adversary kill millions of Americans simply because most are not his supporters. (There’s also a pretty sizable naval base in San Diego, but at this point, there’s probably nothing that Trump could do or say to alienate military service members more than he already has.)

If you want to be liked, you do good things and are nice to people. Trump appears to be fundamentally incapable of both, and then he lashes out like this when people do not support him.

He chose to be this way long before his dementia. He will continue to get worse.