Donald Trump Blasts LeBron James For Practicing Golf Swing During National Anthem: 'Total Disgrace'

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Donald Trump has never been a fan of LeBron James.

So it makes sense that the president is seizing on LeBron’s latest mini-scandal as an opportunity to dunk on the basketball legend.

On Thursday, Trump took to Truth Social to blast the Philadelphia 76ers star after footage appeared to show LeBron practicing his golf swing during the national anthem ahead of the team’s season opener against the New York Knicks.

LeBron James speaks onstage during the mind the game panel at Fanatics Fest NYC 2026 at Jacob Javits Center on July 16, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Fanatics)

“While listening to our National Anthem, LeBron James disrespects our Country! I said right from the beginning that he’s no good, a TOTAL DISGRACE,” Trump wrote.

“LeBron James should apologize to all of those Great American Warriors and Heroes who died for the American Flag, and all that our Country stands for!”

The controversy began Tuesday, when James made his debut with the 76ers at Madison Square Garden. While his teammates largely stood still during the performance of “The Star-Spangled Banner,” James appeared to practice a golf swing before mimicking a basketball shot.

Apparently, the president wasn’t impressed with King James’ pregame routine.

And considering the long history of tension between these two, it’s hardly surprising that James has once again landed on Trump’s radar.

This isn’t the first time the president has criticized the basketball legend. Earlier this year, Trump weighed in on the longstanding debate over whether James or Michael Jordan deserves the title of the greatest basketball player of all time.

Trump made his preference abundantly clear, citing his friendship with Jordan before taking another swipe at James.

“Michael Jordan is a guy that’s a friend of mine, play golf with him. He’s a really good guy,” Trump said. “And I think LeBron is, maybe he’s a racist, but maybe he doesn’t like Trump, I don’t know. But I only like people that like me. So, I would say Michael Jordan all the way.”

James has also clashed with Trump over politics and the role professional athletes should play in social issues. In 2018, after Fox News host Laura Ingraham criticized him for speaking about political matters, James famously rejected the suggestion that athletes should simply stick to sports.

“We will definitely not shut up and dribble,” James declared at the time.

The basketball star has continued to use his platform to advocate for social causes, including racial equality and voter participation.

As for the latest controversy, James had not publicly responded to Trump’s criticism as of Thursday afternoon.

The timing is particularly notable, as James is preparing to make his home debut with Philadelphia against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The 41-year-old is playing in a record 24th NBA season after beginning a new chapter with the 76ers.

James helped Philadelphia defeat the Knicks 106-100 in his debut, finishing with 14 points, nine rebounds and seven assists.

So, while the basketball legend has plenty to celebrate on the court, his latest pregame routine has sparked another round of political drama. Whether he decides to respond to the president’s demand for an apology remains to be seen.