Diddy Suffered Severe Head Injury In Fight With Jamaican Drug Kingpin Named Dudus

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Earlier this week, we reported on the news that Sean “Diddy” Combs had been hospitalized after suffering a head injury in prison.

Now, it sounds like the disgraced mogul sustained the injury in a fight with another inmate.

According to TMZ, Diddy got into a physical confrontation with fellow inmate Christopher Coke, better known as “Dudus,” a Jamaican drug lord serving a lengthy sentence.

Sean “Diddy” Combs attends TimesTalks Presents: An Evening with Sean “Diddy” Combs at The New School on September 20, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Sources inside the Federal Correctional Institution Fort Dix in New Jersey told TMZ that the fight happened last Friday. Combs reportedly suffered a head injury serious enough to require treatment at an outside medical facility.

The alleged altercation comes amid reports that Combs has enjoyed special privileges while serving his sentence, including access to massages, alcohol, and a cellphone.

Those claims reportedly angered other inmates, including Coke.

According to TMZ, prison officials conducted at least two raids and confiscated cellphones after the allegations surfaced. Coke was reportedly among those affected, and he allegedly believed Combs was responsible for the crackdown.

Coke has been serving a 23-year sentence since 2012. TMZ describes him as a major figure within the facility, where the alleged loss of privileges may have fueled resentment toward Combs.

Following the reported fight, both men were placed in the prison’s Special Housing Unit, where inmates can be held in solitary confinement.

Combs was already being held in the unit following the controversy over his alleged prison perks. TMZ reports that the confrontation occurred during his daily break outside the restricted housing area.

The latest incident adds to Combs’ reported troubles behind bars. He was previously involved in an altercation with another inmate in July, though details surrounding that confrontation remain limited.

Combs’ prison conditions have attracted considerable attention since his incarceration, particularly following claims that he received treatment unavailable to other inmates. The latest reports suggest those allegations may have contributed to friction inside the facility.

Combs is serving a 50-month federal sentence following his 2025 conviction on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. His projected release date has been pushed back to March 2028.

For now, the exact circumstances of the reported fight and the extent of Combs’ injuries have not been independently established.

If the allegations are accurate, the music mogul’s latest prison controversy could make an already difficult chapter in his life even more complicated.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.