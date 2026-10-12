Diddy Rushed to Hospital After Suffering Head Injury In Prison: Report

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We have more prison drama in the life of Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Just weeks after word got out that Diddy had been sent to solitary confinement for rule violations, several outlets are reporting that the disgraced mogul has been rushed to a nearby hospital.

The 56-year-old reportedly suffered a head injury behind bars and was transported by ambulance from FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey early Saturday morning, according to People.

Sean “Diddy” Combs attend 2018 Fox Network Upfront at Wollman Rink, Central Park on May 14, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/WireImage)

Combs reportedly left the facility around 1 a.m. and returned before 7 a.m.

The circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear. It is not known how Combs injured his head or which hospital he may have visited.

However, the injury was reportedly not life-threatening. Sources told People that Combs was conscious and speaking when he returned to the prison.

A representative for the music mogul said they were working to confirm what happened.

“We are aware of the reports concerning Sean Combs and are working to confirm the circumstances,” spokesperson Juda Engelmayer told People. “Sean’s health and well-being are our immediate concern, and we appreciate everyone who has reached out.”

Naturally, this latest development arrives as Combs faces renewed scrutiny over his reported treatment behind bars.

The former Bad Boy Records executive recently made headlines after reports surfaced alleging that he enjoyed a surprisingly comfortable existence at the low-security facility.

Combs allegedly had access to a contraband cellphone that he used to view explicit material sent by a former girlfriend. Other reports claimed he received special meals, massages, alcohol, and assistance keeping his toilet and shower clean.

Combs was reportedly sanctioned for disruptive conduct and lost 41 days of good-conduct credit, pushing his projected release date from January 2028 to March 2028.

His legal troubles, meanwhile, remain the reason he is incarcerated in the first place.

In July 2025, Combs was convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution following a highly publicized trial that featured disturbing testimony about sexual encounters involving his former girlfriend Cassie Ventura and other women.

Jurors acquitted him of the more serious charges of sex trafficking and racketeering.

Combs is currently serving a 50-month federal prison sentence. His latest reported medical emergency adds another layer of uncertainty to a period that has already been marked by legal setbacks and allegations about his conduct behind bars.

For now, the details of his head injury remain a mystery, and there is no confirmed explanation for what happened Saturday morning.