Dame Judi Dench Shares Severe Health Struggles: 'I Can't Do a Film Anymore'

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Aging comes for us all, save the very unlucky.

Dame Judi Dench is one of the most admired and celebrated actors on the planet.

As some romanticize old age, the 91-year-old Oscar-winner is not.

In fact, she’s revealed that an age-related ailment has made it all but impossible to work — even for her.

Dame Judi Dench introduces a screening of ‘Iris’ on December 08, 2024. (Photo Credit: Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images for BFI)

‘I can’t do a film anymore’

Early on Thursday, October 22, Dench spoke on BBC Radio 4’s Today to give a blunt assessment of her health

The actress, who has been in the industry since before many of our parents were born, is now 91.

She has age-related macular degeneration (AMD), which is incurable.

Dench first received the diagnosis in 2012.

Her career outlook, she says, is grim.

“I can’t be on stage. I can’t do a play anymore,” Dench explained.

She continued: “I can’t do a film anymore.”

It all stems from the same issue, which her AMD has caused.

“I can’t read any more,” Dench added bluntly.

In addition to trouble reading, she struggles to recognize people — and sometimes approaches the wrong person because their fuzzy facial features look familiar.

‘There’s nothing to say for it at all’

Dench did not paint a rosy picture of aging or being older in general.

“There’s nothing to say for it at all,” she commented.

Dench added: “[I] don’t think about it too much.”

That is an extremely British response.

And not a favorable one. Some people romanticize aging. Dench isn’t spouting that BS.

Dench has touched upon this topic, even earlier this year.

The Oscar-winning actress has explained that she could still perform old plays that she has memorized.

But learning new material — and most projects require learning new material — requires reading. Listening to someone else read it to her doesn’t help her memorize in the same way.

The actress, known for Bond films, As Time Goes By, The Chronicles of Riddick, and countless more projects, is a singular talent and almost universally adored.

We would all love to see her act more if she desires. We hope that she can find a method that works for her, as long as this is what she chooses.

And if not — few have earned a retirement quite so much as Dench.