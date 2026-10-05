Cornell University Recording Shows Matthew Ingalls Attempting to Convince Jane Doe She Was 'Sober'

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There is now a recording from the aftermath of the Cornell University gang rape case.

In statements, some of the accused rapists have claimed that Jane Doe consented.

This recording shows that, as she attempted to piece together the timeline of what happened, her former “friend” attempted to convince her that she was sober when it all began.

As Jane Doe mentions the medical assistance that she’s required, he makes no mention of posting an invitation for his fellow frat bros to “whip it out.”

Students walk on the campus of Cornell University a day after on September 30, 2026. (Photo Credit: Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Be warned: the call between the Cornell University Jane Doe and Matthew Ingalls is not an easy listen

Three weeks after the alleged Cornell University gang rape, Jane Doe called one of the alleged rapists, Matthew Ingalls.

She was still trying to piece together the timeline of what had happened to her.

In the recording, which TMZ has shared in part, she told Ingalls that she’d had 10 shots of booze before going to the Chi Phi house party on that fateful night.

“You did tell me you were sober, by the way,” he claimed to her. “You said you hadn’t been anywhere.”

It is worth noting that, prior to this horror unfolding, Doe believed Ingalls to be her friend.

Jane Doe reminded Ingalls that she was out of it, and wondered how so many guys from his fraternity had ended up in the room with her.

“If I wanted to take this somewhere, what y’all did would be classified as gang rape,” she told him bluntly over the phone.

Ingalls shared his claim about the timeline, which he said lead to a threesome.

“So you, you, you come in, say hi. We start dancing for like maybe three to five minutes, and then I pop the question. You say yes,” he told her.

“So I go up to [redacted] who was on the dance floor too, and I pop the question, and he’s like ‘Yo,’ and then we go upstairs,” Ingalls continued.

‘There’s so much damage on my body and on my brain’

Jane Doe then asked for Ingalls’ help identifying all of the men now known as the Cornell 7.

She recalled four men in the room, maybe more.

Though he had claimed to her that she was sober, he also said that their memories might both be clouded.

“I have racked my brain for this mystery,” Ingalls claimed to her. “You know, it’s possible that both of us, like, remember this, and it’s not true.”

He did not, at any point in the recording, mention to her sharing a photo of her nude on the bed in the Snapchat group or inviting fraternity brothers to “come whip it out.”

During the call, Jane Doe told Ingalls that she had spent time in the emergency room and also in therapy.

She explained that “there’s so much damage on my body and on my brain.”

(It is important to remember that even professional sex workers, such as porn stars, can be and sometimes are injured during entirely consensual encounters. Obviously, someone who is neither a professional nor consenting may end up with physical injuries alongside psychological and emotional trauma.)

In November 2024, Jane Doe reported to Cornell University police that she had been gang raped in the frat house.

Two men, including Ingalls, were expelled. Others were merely suspended or had to write essays. The university allegedly withheld key evidence from prosecutors and no charges were filed at that time.