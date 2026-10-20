Does Collin Gosselin Want Kate in Prison for Abusing Him?

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In The Shadow of Eight is out, it is a bestseller, and it portrays Kate Gosselin in an appropriately damning way.

Those reading Collin Gosselin’s memoir are moved by his maturity, his suffering, and by the descriptions of cruelty by his infamous mother.

There are loud calls to put Kate behind bars — a small slice of justice after everything that Collin recalled in his book.

But many may feel surprised by his reply.

Speaking shortly after the release of his memoir, Collin offered a very mature stance on which consequences Kate should face. (Image Credit: Page Six/YouTube)

‘It’s better to put it in the right places’

While speaking to Page Six, Collin weighed in on the growing number of people calling for Kate’s imprisonment.

Does he agree?

“I think if we could go around all day and try to put people in jail,” his answer began, “we’d be more hung up on them and not ourselves.”

Collin continued: “And I think everything that I’m doing today in my life — working, going to school, taking on challenges like ‘Special Forces,’ and writing my story — your effort is sometimes better.”

He rephrased: “It’s better to put it in the right places and invest that [effort] in yourself.”

“Like I said, while we could run around and try to put everybody away,” Collin suggested.

But, he argued, “I think our time is better spent working on ourselves and growing.”

Collin affirmed: “That’s what today really is about for me.”

It sounds like his argument is that the best revenge — or justice, in this case — is success. Or, at least, wellness. That may often be true.

Others might counter that there are many forms of justice. Restorative justice can coexist with a system that excises the truly evil people from society.

‘I have every right to be angry for the rest of my life, but …’

In his memoir, Collin also delved into the heavy topic of processing his very reasonable anger towards Kate.

“I could stay angry,” he acknowledged. “In my opinion, I have every right to be angry for the rest of my life.”

Collin explained: “But I’ve learned that anger keeps me tied to the past, and I absolutely do not want to live there anymore.” Very understandable.

“The other option is I could just…let it go,” he continued. “Not because what happened didn’t matter. But because I don’t want to carry it anymore.”

Collin reasoned: “I don’t want to wake up every day in fight-or-flight mode or feeling pissed off.”

It is clear that Collin has also undergone a tremendous amount of emotional processing as he continues the longer-than-it-should-be road to recovery from his childhood.

He’s right that spending his time and energy on hating Kate as she deserves might not be fulfilling and won’t allow him to move forward and heal.

When it comes to not joining the push to imprison her, there may be a pragmatic aspect to all of this.

Simply put, the legal system seldom takes any real action to protect children from their parents, let alone to punish the parents. There exceptions, such as murders and CSA, but these are extreme cases.

Kate was on video hitting Collin when he was a little kid. Police did not take action then. Why would they take action now?

Until we live under a legal system that actually cares about children more than it does about “parents’ rights,” Collin is probably doing the smart thing by not investing his hopes in a justice that will likely never come. Living well is the best way forward.