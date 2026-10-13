Collin Gosselin Threatens Legal Action Against Kate: ‘Absolutely Horrific’

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Could Kate Gosselin finally face real consequences?

Collin says that it’s possible.

On the eve of the launch of his memoir (it’s out now!), he notes that he has a lengthy paper trail — including over a dozen children’s services reports — to back up his allegations of heinous abuse.

Kate reportedly spiraled over Collin’s memoir announcement. Filing a police report might be more impactful yet.

Ahead of his memoir’s release, Collin Gosselin made the rounds about his tell-all book and painful childhood. (Image Credit: ABC News)

‘I will not stop fighting’

Speaking to Page Six, the 22-year-old author and (oft involuntary) reality TV personality said that “it is possible” that he will file a police report against his infamous mom, Kate Gosselin.

“I have the grounds to do so,” Collin noted.

“And this justice is very important to me,” he expressed, “for all children to know that they should absolutely fight and they should actually look into what has been done to them and never stop fighting it.”

Collin affirmed: “I will not stop fighting.”

He shared: “I am doing a lot of digging as an adult, and yes, we are looking into a lot and following the paper trail. Absolutely horrific.”

In his memoir, In the Shadow of Eight: Surviving the Reality of My Childhood, Collin notes that Child and Youth Services (CYS) received 14 complaints involving his mother during his childhood. He only learned this only in recent years.

“I learned as an adult that there was quite a list,” Collin shared. He does not know who filed the complaints to try to protect him and possibly his siblings as well.

“A lot of the people saw,” he said. “Neighbors and teachers and so many saw that something was off.”

Collin lamented: “Even with some adults that did choose to speak up, a lot of it was brushed under the rug because of the status that my mom held and the reputation in our town.”

He added: “Many people just turned a blind eye because they didn’t want to be the person that ruined America’s favorite reality show.”

Fame made it easier, not harder, for Kate

Collin also accused TLC — or, at least, the production company — of, at best, turning a blind eye to Kate’s actions.

“They constantly covered her, and any dirt on her was just brushed away,” he alleged.

We should note that people have been saying this since Jon & Kate Plus 8 was airing. Additionally, this is not the first TLC series where similar allegations of ignoring child-abuse have come up. (The Duggars come to mind.)

Collin recalled a CYS worker questioning him as a child — but admitted that, like countless abused children being offered a lifeline that they suspect is not enough to save them, he felt too afraid to be honest.

“I wanted say something, but at the same time, I absolutely knew that the consequences,” Collin shared. “If they weren’t to scoop me up and take me out of the house that same day, I knew what the consequences would be.”

Collin elaborated upon incidents that he also details in his memoir.

He discussed Kate allegedly zip-tying him and then scrambling to put him in clothes that would conceal the resulting ligature marks before he went to the hospital.

Collin also acknowledged that Kate has claimed that he is lying about his childhood, but notes that he has documentation.

Unfortunately, as many abused children and adults who had abusive childhoods already know in their hearts, it is very difficult to get justice. Our laws, courts, and law enforcement prioritize “parental rights.”

Even when they do not explicitly allow certain forms of abuse, they’re all too likely to send a child home to a house of horrors and sentence the parent to anger management classes — if that.

We’re rooting for Collin. At the very least, we hope that his book — which is out now — sells well. Success is the best revenge. Sometimes, living well as an adult is the closest that a survivor can come to finding justice.