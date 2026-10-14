Collin Gosselin: Kate Told Me ‘You Broke Our Family’ After Locking Me Up

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In the Shadow of Eight: Surviving the Reality of My Childhood is out and already listed as a bestseller.

22-year-old Collin describes the one visit that Kate Gosselin made after locking him away as a child.

Instead of offering him comfort or taking him home, he says that she body-shamed him and refused to bring gifts for his seven siblings.

Kate offered him four words of absolute cruelty before leaving him at the institution for good.

Kate Gosselin during the HGTV segment of the 2019 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour on February 12, 2019. (Photo Credit: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Kate visited him exactly once after locking him away in an institution

When Collin was only 12, his notorious mother took him from her house of horrors and locked him away in an institution.

He says that this was an effort to cover up her years of abuse. If so, it failed.

One time — and only one time — Kate visited the institution at which she had imprisoned him.

In his memoir, Collin described his mother as looking “disappointed” at their meeting, and “horrified” by his weight gain.

“She warned us about eating healthy and what would happen if we didn’t,” he explained in his book.

“But I didn’t really have a choice here,” Collin went on. “I ate what they gave me. And now, well, I was fat.”

Just to be clear, no one — least of all an abused and institutionalized tween — needs to explain weight gain. But it’s no surprise to hear that Kate didn’t feel this way.

Collin recalled sharing a “stiff” hug with Kate. He admitted to her that he “missed” her.

A common response to abusive parents is fawning. This trauma response is a desperate bid to please a parent, to show them affection, and is often an unconscious effort to convince them that the abuse has worked and need not continue.

According to Collin, Kate seemed to ignore what he had to say anyway.

‘You broke our family’

The doctor was in the room with them during this encounter, and apparently told Kate that Collin had “lashed out a couple times.”

In the book, Collin explained that his “crying fits” were over wanting to go home to see his siblings after functionally being imprisoned without trial.

The doctor reported to Kate that he was “responding well to the program.” In context, that sounds both vague and ominous.

Kate thanked the doctor, calling him by his first name.

Collin felt haunted by how familiar they seemed, and wondered how much contact they had.

When the doctor left, he tired to get Kate to take origami gifts home to his seven siblings. She refused.

“These gifts were my chance to remind them I existed,” Collin expressed. “If she wouldn’t take those, she wasn’t going to take me.”

Still, he made a “desperate” plea for her to take him home. Kate, he says, told him that his seven siblings were “doing so much better” with him gone.

Kate allegedly listed plans for his five fellow sextuplets’ birthday (also his birthday) and upcoming summer vacation. Even for her, this seems like a deeply cruel taunt.

She then allegedly told Collin: “You are here because of you. You broke our family.”

Many people long suspected, or even knew, that Kate was irredeemable. Collin’s book is offering chilling anecdotes that drive home that impression.