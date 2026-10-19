Cindy Crawford, Kaia Gerber Break Silence on Shocking Death of Presley Gerber

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Last month, Presley Gerber passed away at an addiction treatment center in Southern California.

The son of model Cindy Crawford and brother of actress Kaia Gerber was just 27 years old.

Now, as speculation about his final days continues to circulate, Presley’s loved ones are honoring his memory.

Presley Walker Gerber attends the World Premiere of “Infinite Icon: A Visual Memoir” at AMC The Grove 14 on January 20, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

“We are beyond heartbroken to lose our beloved son and brother. We feel so blessed to have had Presley in our lives for 27 years,” Cindy wrote on Instagram over the weekend.

“He is a sweet, beautiful soul who loved and is loved, now and forever. We are so proud of how he showed up in the world, with kindness and vulnerability,” the model and actress continued.

“We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support from so many who know and love our family and even strangers who feel our pain. Til we meet again our sweet boy. We love you forever, Mom, Dad and Kaia.”

Kaia later echoed those sentiments with a lengthy tribute in which she referred to Presley as “the one true love of my life.”

“Prez, I don’t have the words, and maybe the tiny mercy is that we didn’t need them all along,” she wrote.

“Words fail and words subtract and words summarize and words always lack truth. And how naive of me to believe that language could transcend grief.”

“I’ve read all of the books and I have none of the answers. My articulation is no match against this, the magnitude of losing you. I am, quite literally, down on my f–king knees,” Kaia continued, adding:

“You know how much I loved being your sister. It has always been, and will forever be, my favorite thing about myself.

“I came into this world with a white-knuckle grip around you. I had more love for you than I knew what to do with. And now that it has nowhere obvious to go, I’m certain it’s going to swallow me whole.”

Kaia later added this sentiment:

“My best buddy, my great protector, the hardest I’ve ever laughed and the one true love of my life — you lit all my candles and took all of my monsters away. And I love you.”

Clearly, Presley is greatly missed.

And despite his troubles with the law and his well-documented substance abuse issues, the young model was obviously a source of comfort and stability to his family.

Our thoughts go out to Presley’s loved ones as they continue to mourn his loss.