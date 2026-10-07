Ciara Miller Booted From DWTS Amid Nightmare Year; Kyle Cooke Reacts

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Ciara Miller’s Dancing With the Stars journey has come to an unexpectedly early end.

The Summer House star and her professional partner, Brandon Armstrong, were eliminated Tuesday night during “Mariah Carey Night,” despite delivering their best performance of the season.

Ciara and Brandon performed a jazz routine to Mariah Carey’s “Emotions,” earning 21 out of 30 points from judges Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Bruno Tonioli.

Ciara Miller was eliminated from ‘DWTS’ despite giving her best performance of the season. (ABC/YouTube)

That score put them in a four-way tie for sixth place on the leaderboard. But when the judges’ scores were combined with viewer votes, it wasn’t enough to keep the reality TV star in the competition.

Ciara ultimately found herself in the bottom three alongside Jackson Olson and Guillermo Rodriguez.

And it was Ciara who got the boot.

The elimination was particularly shocking considering how much progress she had made throughout the competition. Brandon also made it clear that he believed his partner was just getting started.

“This competition really is about a journey,” he said following their elimination. “I’m super bummed because I think Ciara was one of those people that was getting better every single week.”

Ciara, meanwhile, remained grateful for the experience despite having her Mirrorball Trophy dreams cut short.

“I’m so grateful for Brandon,” she said. “This experience has been the moment of a lifetime, and there’s no one else I would rather have had this moment with.”

The elimination comes toward the end of a rough year for Miller, who very publicly learned that ex-boyfriend West Wilson is now dating her close friend Amanda Batula.

Because of her improvement throughout the season and all that she’s endured off camera, Miller emerged as a fan favorite in recent weeks, making her elimination all the more shocking.

Of course, Ciara had plenty of people rooting for her back home — including her Summer House co-stars.

Kyle Cooke learned about the elimination in real time while attending Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea Awards” in New York City.

“Oh, no. We all voted, too,” Kyle reacted.

He also praised Ciara for how seriously she took the competition after beginning her DWTS training back in August.

“She put in so much hard work,” Kyle said, noting that Ciara had even shown him some of her dance moves while they were filming Summer House.

“That makes me sad, but, I mean, what an incredible opportunity,” he added.

Unfortunately for Ciara, an incredible opportunity still ended with an incredibly frustrating result.

And while she won’t be taking home the Mirrorball Trophy, she certainly made an impression during her time in the ballroom.