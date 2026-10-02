Christa Pike In Critical Condition as Witnesses Offer Details of Failed Execution

Reading Time: 2 minutes

As we previously reported, convicted murderer Christa Pike is currently hospitalized after surviving a botched execution.

Pike received two injections of phenobarbitol on Wednesday after being sentenced to death for the murder of Colleen Slemmer.

Her lawyers say Pike is still in critical condition and unable to communicate.

A mug shot of convicted killer Christa Pike. (Tennessee Department of Correction)

The attempted execution was supposed to be a carefully controlled procedure.

Instead, it quickly became clear to witnesses that something had gone seriously wrong.

Now, one of the few people who witnessed the execution firsthand is describing the moment he realized the situation was anything but routine.

Will Puckett was among just seven media witnesses inside the Riverbend Maximum Security Institution in Nashville on Wednesday night.

According to Puckett, the first warning sign came before witnesses even saw Pike.

“As we’re sitting in this room, and it’s now taking nearly an hour for them to open the curtain from the time that we’re sat,” Puckett told The US Sun, one of his fellow witnesses leaned over and told him, “It should not be taking this long for the curtains to open. Something’s going wrong.”

That assessment proved to be correct.

Puckett described the experience as “surreal” and said he was left “at a loss for words” as the procedure unfolded.

Rather than receiving an immediate explanation from prison officials, witnesses eventually saw the curtain open.

Pike’s attorneys later provided more details about what had happened behind the scenes.

Attorney Randy Spivey said medical personnel spent approximately an hour attempting to establish IV access, using at least seven needles in Pike’s arm. One needle reportedly came out bent.

Pike ultimately survived the two doses of pentobarbital administered during the failed execution.

Witnesses also reported hearing Pike breathing and snoring after the drugs had been administered. They were eventually escorted from the execution area without knowing exactly what would happen next.

On Thursday, Pike’s legal team confirmed that she was alive and receiving what they described as “life-saving care.” Her current prognosis remains unclear.

Tennessee governor Bill Lee has since suspended executions in the state for the remainder of the year and ordered an independent review of what went wrong.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.