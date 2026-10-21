Chase Chrisley: MARRIED Amid Ongoing Legal and Family Troubles?

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Usually, when Chase Chrisley makes headlines, it’s not for anything good.

Just look at his 2025, for example:

In January, Chase was arrested on battery charges. And in September, his sister, Savannah Chrisley, accused Chase of being an alcoholic.

So what’s next on Chase’s never-ending roller coaster ride? Well, if one new report is to be believed, the troubled former reality star is now a married man!

Producer/TV personality Todd Chrisley (L) and TV personality Chase Chrisley speak onstage during the ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ panel at the 2016 NBCUniversal Summer Press Day at Four Seasons Hotel Westlake Village on April 1, 2016 in Westlake Village, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Yes, the generally reliable gossip outlet Deuxmoi is reporting that Chase secretly tied the knot in Michigan.

Michigan is one of the few states that allows people to marry in secret, so there’s no public license for Chase and his new partner.

But Deuwmoi rarely gets it wrong, and the folks who run the page seem confident that Chase has taken the plunge with an unidentified spouse.

“A source tells Deuxmoi that Chase Chrisley, known for his family’s reality series Chrisley Knows Best, which aired for 10 seasons from 2014 to 2023, allegedly tied the knot in a private ceremony in Michigan,” the site reports, adding:

“According to the source, the couple opted for a confidential marriage license.

“Michigan allows confidential marriages under certain circumstances, potentially explaining why no public record has surfaced.

“Chase has not publicly confirmed the alleged marriage.”

The Chrisleys, as you might be aware, have had a turbulent few years.

In fact, when discussing the family’s many ups and downs, it’s tough to know where to begin.

Last year, Todd and Lindsie Chrisley were pardoned by Donald Trump and released from prison after serving time on fraud charges.

Lindsie was later booked on DUI charges. But that’s one reason why pardons are so much better than parole — she was not sent back to the clink.

And then there’s Kyle Chrisley, who was recently arrested for punching a police officer.

So while he might not be the black sheep in the family anymore, it’s easy to see why Chase decided to keep his wedding details under wraps:

His family is pretty popular with the tabloid media these days.

Anyway! Our congrats go out to the happy couple. Hopefully they’re enjoying a honeymoon far away from the rest of Chase’s family.