Alex Cooper & Matt Kaplan Welcome Baby #1!

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Call Her … Mommy? (Sorry.)

YouTuber Alex Cooper and her husband are now parents!

Five months after announcing that she was pregnant, she has welcomed Baby #1.

Cooper even posted a photo of the newborn. So cute!

The YouTube host speaks onstage during the YouTube Brandcast event at Lincoln Center on May 13, 2026. (Photo Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images for YouTube)

Congratulations are in order

On Tuesday, October 20, Cooper took to her Instagram page to announce the birth of her first child.

In lieu of a gushing caption, she wrote only a single blue heart emoji.

The real announcement was the photo of her newborn.

Cooper and her husband, Matt Kaplan, are first-time parents.

Congratulations!

Back in May, Cooper announced that she and Kaplan were expanding their family two years after their April 2024 wedding.

“Daddy Gang, there is something I’ve been waiting to share with you …,” she teased at the time.

Alongside the words, she shared maternity photos.

Following her baby bump debut, Cooper wrote: “Our family” and a white heart emoji.

In a Story post, she remarked: “Honestly happy I can finally stop trying to hide the bump lol.”

Sometimes, a secret is a fun surprise

Prior to the pregnancy news, there had been public speculation about the state of Cooper and Kaplan’s marriage.

This happens sometimes — a couple isn’t seen out as often, or have different vibes when out and about, and fans might read it as marital problems.

That did not turn out to be the case.

Instead, as Cooper would later explain, they were actively concealing her pregnancy until she was ready to share the news.

Just because you pick up that something’s different doesn’t mean that something is wrong. Sometimes, a couple is hiding exciting news.

Cooper and Kaplan have weathered some controversies this year.

Amidst Cooper’s well-publicized feud with Alix Earle, it came to light that she was accused of unscrupulous dealings in interviews and in terms of contracts.

Kaplan was also accused of fostering a toxic work environment at their shared business.

Perhaps having a new little one will absorb their focus for a time.

Having a child seldom makes people better, but it can happen! Congratulations to these two new parents.