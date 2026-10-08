Britney Spears & Sons Visit Dolly Parton's Theme Park for Family Outing: 'Dollywood Is So Adorable'

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Britney Spears is celebrating the legacy of Dolly Parton.

She’s also passing it on to the next generation.

After Britney visited Dollywood, the late cultural icon’s theme park, she shared photos of herself with her sons.

Both young men have grown up so much. And this family outing is so sweet!

Honoree Britney Spears attends the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards on April 12, 2018. (Photo Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Britney Spears & Sons visited Dolly Parton’s theme park, Dollywood

On Tuesday, October 6, the incomparable Britney Spears shared on Instagram that she went to Dolly Parton’s theme park with her adult sons.

Sean Preston, 21, and Jayden James Federline, 19, both looked more handsome than ever alongside their famous mother in Dollywood.

Britney shared a series of posts, some of which she shared on October 7, including videos from her visit.

The centerpiece has to be the photo of her sandwiched between her sons as they pose in front of a Dollywood sign.

Britney remained masked and less recognizable. And she’s so tiny beside her sons.

In the caption of one Instagram post, Britney actually wrote to detail her family outing.

“Wow wow!!!” she began.

“I didn’t know this place existed,” Britney admitted.

“So incredibly cool and exciting,” she praised. “But extremely hot and my skirt is too big for me.”

Britney raved: “Family outings!!! DOLLYWOOD IS ABSOLUTELY ADORABLE!!!”

She shared videos of her adventures, too

Some may express surprise that Britney Spears didn’t know about Dolly Parton’s very own theme park.

Dolly was a cultural institution unto herself. And Britney was a Louisiana girl from birth.

But Britney’s childhood was not overly cultured even though she was a Mouseketeer. She was catapulted to stardom as a teen and then put to work even before her conservatorship. She missed out on learning a bunch of stuff.

As for enjoying the theme park but not the weather … yeah, that’s Tennessee. That’s the American Southeast.

Yes, it’s October. But the weather can still hit 80 or above, with high humidity that must feel suffocating to someone accustomed to the desert climate of Southern California.

Other videos showed her riding a tilt-a-whirl, chatting with her sons, and saying “hi” to people who likely didn’t recognize her behind he mask.

It’s the sign of a good theme park when people can endure hellish weather and have a great time regardless.

As we said, her sons looked great, too. And it’s so sweet that they were able to enjoy a family outing together.

(By the way, did you know that Sean and Jayden — perhaps especially Jayden — have kicked off their modeling careers?)

We know that this family has been through a lot, from a conservatorship to an interstate move to some deeply hurt feelings. It’s inspiring to see them having a good time together.