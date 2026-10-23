Blake Shelton Mourns Friend John Anderson: ‘I Am Sick and Stunned’

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The country music world is mourning the loss of singer-songwriter John Anderson, who passed away this week at the age of 71.

Anderson, the beloved singer behind hits including “Swingin’,” “Straight Tequila Night,” and “Seminole Wind,” died on Wednesday.

And just days before he passed, Blake Shelton had an opportunity to tell his longtime hero something that he will forever be grateful he said.

In this image released on August 13th Blake Shelton attends CMT Giants: Alabama at The Fisher Center for the Performing Arts on January 17, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Catherine Powell/Getty Images for CMT)

“I got to see him last Sunday, and I don’t even know why but I told him I loved him,” Shelton shared in an emotional Instagram tribute. “That is what fills my heart in this moment.”

The former The Voice coach also expressed his condolences to Anderson’s loved ones, adding, “This one really hurts.”

Shelton accompanied his message with a photo of the two musicians smiling together. He made it clear that Anderson was much more than an artist he admired from afar.

“I am sick and I am stunned,” Shelton wrote. “But I am a very lucky man. I got the opportunity to find out that my hero wasn’t just the guy I hoped he’d be. He was so much more than that. John was my friend.”

That personal connection makes the loss especially painful. Shelton and Anderson collaborated on multiple occasions, including the 2020 song “Tuesday I’ll Be Gone.”

Shelton also recorded Anderson’s song “Years” for his 2025 album, For Recreational Use Only, with Anderson himself contributing to the track.



Anderson’s family announced his passing in a statement shared on social media, revealing that the singer died peacefully in his sleep. They did not disclose a cause of death.

“To the world, he was a gifted country music singer whose voice and songs touched countless lives. To us, he was so much more,” the family wrote.

They described Anderson as “the heart of our family,” remembering a husband and father who made them laugh, loved them fiercely and made ordinary moments feel special.

Anderson is survived by his wife, Jamie, daughters Alexa and Brionna, and their families.

The news came just days after Anderson attended the Country Music Hall of Fame’s Medallion Ceremony in Nashville on October 18.

Country superstar Tim McGraw was among those who spent time with Anderson at the event, and he, too, was devastated by the news.

“I was talking with John Sunday night at the HOF ceremony. He was in such good spirits,” McGraw recalled in his own tribute. “We talked, we laughed, we sang his songs that I loved so much together, just goofing off.”

Anderson, who was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2024, enjoyed a career spanning decades. His unmistakable voice helped make songs like “Swingin’” and “Seminole Wind” enduring country favorites.

Now, as fellow musicians and fans celebrate his legacy, Shelton is left with a particularly meaningful memory: a final meeting during which he made sure Anderson knew just how much he meant to him.

It is a small moment with enormous significance — and one that Shelton can carry with him long after saying goodbye to his friend.