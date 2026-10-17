Billy Ray Cyrus & Elizabeth Hurley: Engaged!

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Miley’s dad is ready to walk down the aisle again!

Page Six and other outlets have confirmed that Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley are engaged after more than a year of dating.

They’re living proof that sometimes the most unexpected pairings have staying power.

Billy Ray Cyrus attends the 24th annual Keep Memory Alive ‘Power of Love Gala’ benefit for the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health at MGM Grand Garden Arena on March 07, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for Keep Memory Alive)

Cyrus, 65, and Hurley, 61, have been making headlines since they went public with their relationship in April 2025.

Now, the couple appears ready to take the next step, with sources confirming the engagement to media outlets. (The couple has not yet made a formal public announcement.)

The engagement speculation started earlier this week when Hurley shared behind-the-scenes photos from the set of The ‘Burbs Season 2. In the pictures, the actress sported a large diamond ring on her left-hand ring finger.

Naturally, fans wanted to know whether the jewelry was simply a prop for her new project or a sign that wedding bells were on the horizon.

One source reportedly dismissed the idea that the ring was just part of her wardrobe, telling Page Six, “She’s filming ‘The ‘Burbs’; I hardly think this ring is a prop.”

Cyrus also appeared to drop a major hint about the couple’s future. In an Instagram post promoting his music, he included a diamond ring emoji and wrote, “Kinda has a ring to it.”

Subtle? Not particularly. But it certainly got people talking.

Hurley’s son, Damian, also appeared to acknowledge the excitement surrounding Cyrus’ post, adding a celebratory emoji to the comments.

If the engagement leads to a wedding, it will mark the fourth marriage for Cyrus. The singer previously married Cindy Smith from 1986 to 1991, Tish Cyrus from 1993 to 2023, and Australian singer Firerose in 2023. Their marriage ended in 2024, following a contentious split and allegations of abuse that Cyrus denied.

Hurley has also experienced her share of high-profile relationships. She was married to businessman Arun Nayar from 2007 to 2011 and was previously engaged to Australian cricket star Shane Warne. She also famously dated actor Hugh Grant for more than a decade.

Cyrus and Hurley first met while filming the 2022 holiday movie Christmas in Paradise. However, their romance didn’t begin until they reconnected several years later.

Although their relationship surprised some observers, Hurley has insisted the pair have plenty in common. Both enjoy country living, spending time outdoors, and escaping the chaos of Hollywood whenever possible.

“We have the same hair. Identical hair,” Hurley recently joked while discussing their similarities.

Apparently, matching hairstyles aren’t the only thing bringing these two together.

Now, Cyrus and Hurley could be preparing for their next big adventure — one that comes with a diamond ring and a whole lot of wedding planning.

Our congrats go out to the happy couple!