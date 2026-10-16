Anna Faris Compared to Charlie Sheen by Chuck Lorre, Responds: ‘It Hurts’

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For years, Charlie Sheen’s notorious bad behavior, including substance abuse and crimes, dominated headlines.

Most would not compare beloved actress Anna Faris to him, save that both are well known Gen X actors.

Chuck Lorre, the producer behind legendary sitcoms spanning four decades, had both as stars on his shows, and compares Faris’ troubles to Sheen’s.

Faris feels pretty understandably devastated. “Of course it hurts,” she admitted in a public response.

Anna Faris appears on SiriusXM’s Smith Sisters Live” on August 11, 2026. (Photo Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

‘Nothing changes how grateful I am for those people and those years’

On Thursday, October 15, Faris took to her Instagram page to express some understandable heartbreak.

“Yikes,” she began. “Yes, I read a few things. I really didn’t see that coming. Of course it hurts.”

Referring to Chuck Lorre, Faris acknowledged: “Chuck gave me a job I loved, and for seven years I never took a day of it for granted.”

The beloved actress affirmed: “I’m proud of what we made together, and nothing changes how grateful I am for those people and those years.”

Not even the famous “king of sitcoms” comparing her to one of Hollywood’s most notorious figures could change that.

In a text post that she shared on social media, Faris shared an earnest reaction to Lorre’s diss. (Image Credit: Instagram)

“I’ve been sober for a year and a half,” Faris announced.

“I was on a show about recovery, and then I lived it,” she characterized.

Many actors who have struggled with substance abuse and addiction have been on shows where these are major recurring elements.

“Now I’m healthy, I’m working, and I’m happier than I’ve been in a long time,” Faris expressed.

“If anyone reading this is where I was, I hope that’s useful,” she concluded. “It gets better. I’m proof.”

Fellow actors and countless fans showered Faris with support in Instagram comments. (Image Credit: Instagram)

What did Chuck Lorre say about her?

Starting in 2013, Faris starred as Christy on Mom.

Christy was a recovering alcoholic who was strugglign to maintain a job. She dealt with family issues.

Just as in real life, Christy’s alcoholism was not an isolated affliction. Her mother, Bonnie (played by the incomparable Allison Janney) was also in recovery, and moved in with her. Thus, the sitcom’s name.

Faris starred on the first seven of eight seasons, officially departing in 2020 to “pursue new opportunities.”

Chuck Lorre was behind the show — and countless others, from The Big Bang Theory to Two And A Half Men and beyond. Some of his shows, like Cybill, were even good.

In Sitcom, Lorre recalled: “I wasn’t sure Anna would be appropriate for this kind of material.”

He continued: “Then I thought about how badly I’d bungled my working relationship with Charlie Sheen.”

“Someone’s personal life is none of my business,” Lorre ended up concluding. “The mom in Mom would be, and should be, Anna Faris.”

Then, he declared: “As the years went by, it became apparent that my initial reluctance to hire Anna was, in fact, correct. After six years, she left the show for mysterious reasons that were not mysterious to anyone on the show.”

For the record, she has been showered with support, including by fellow actors and co-stars. Many people in many professions struggle with substance abuse.

There’s no one right answer for all of them, but publicly throwing them under the bus years later is not a great look.