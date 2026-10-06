Andrew Tate Possessed Explicit Videos Featuring Animals, Chlidren, Authorities Claim

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Back in July, manosphere influencer Andrew Tate was arrested on a slew of charges, including rape and human trafficking.

Now, Tate is facing disturbing new allegations, as British authorities attempt to have the controversial influencer extradited from the United States.

Newly filed court documents obtained by TMZ detail allegations involving Tate’s possession of extreme pornography, including material involving animals and alleged sexual content featuring a minor.

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate talk to the media outside their residence on March 23, 2025 in Bucharest, Romania. (Photo by Andrei Pungovschi/Getty Images)

The claims are part of the United Kingdom’s case seeking to bring Tate back to Britain to face numerous criminal allegations.

According to prosecutors, authorities allegedly discovered explicit material involving sexual acts with live animals — including horses and eels — on a device connected to Tate. The documents also accuse him of possessing numerous indecent images and videos involving a minor.

One alleged video reportedly showed Tate with a girl believed to have been 17 at the time. Prosecutors further claim that messages demonstrate Tate was aware of her age.

Those allegations are part of a much broader criminal case.

British authorities have accused Tate of rape, assault, human trafficking, controlling prostitution for financial gain and possession of extreme pornography.

The case against Tate and his brother, Tristan Tate, involves alleged offenses dating back years, and the brothers have denied wrongdoing.

The brothers were arrested in Miami in July after British authorities requested their extradition. They remain in custody while fighting the effort to send them back to the United Kingdom.

And Tate’s attorney, Joseph McBride, is pushing back hard against the latest allegations.

McBride described the prosecution’s case as “prosecution slop” and argued that British authorities are attempting to connect Tate to material found on a device that he says was located in a property where Tate was not necessarily staying.

The attorney also claims there is no evidence that Tate actually viewed the videos in question. According to McBride, one of the videos was allegedly a war-related clip that had been sent to an MMA group chat.

McBride further argues that the device allegedly containing the material no longer exists, making it impossible for the defense to independently examine the evidence.

The attorney has also attacked British prosecutors over their decision not to publicly identify the alleged victims, arguing that the Tates should not be extradited based on accusations from unnamed individuals.

For now, those competing claims will play out in the U.S. extradition proceedings.

Tate has built a massive online following by making provactive statements about masculinity, relationships. and women. But his increasingly serious legal troubles have put the controversial influencer in a very different spotlight.

And if UK prosecutors get their way, Tate could soon have to answer for those allegations in a British courtroom.