Andrew Tate Asks Judge to Release Him on Bond, Continues to Fight Extradition

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Andrew Tate and brother Tristan Tate are looking to get sprung from jail ASAP.

The controversial brothers are once again asking a federal judge to let them out of jail as they fight extradition to the United Kingdom.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Andrew and Tristan filed a petition Wednesday seeking immediate release on bond.

Andrew Tate talks to the media outside the Court of Appeal on October 15, 2024 in Bucharest, Romania. (Photo by Andrei Pungovschi/Getty Images)

The brothers are currently being held at the Federal Detention Center in Miami while the U.S. considers the UK’s request to extradite them.

And their lawyers have a few arguments for why they should be allowed to go home.

The Tates claim prosecutors have failed to establish that either brother is a flight risk or a danger to the community. They also point out that neither has a criminal history in the United States and argue that they previously complied with court-imposed release conditions during their lengthy legal battles in Romania.

Their attorneys are also challenging the legal basis for keeping them behind bars during the extradition process.

The lawyers argue that the longstanding presumption against granting bail in extradition cases relies on an overly broad interpretation of a more than century-old Supreme Court decision.

As an alternative to jail, the brothers’ legal team says electronic monitoring or home detention could ensure they appear for any future court proceedings.

That’s certainly a lot more comfortable than their current accommodations.

Andrew and Tristan have been held in a special housing unit at the Miami detention center since their July 18 arrests. Their attorneys claim the conditions are particularly restrictive, including limited recreation, limited commissary access, no television and only one phone call per month.

The brothers were arrested after British authorities sought their extradition over allegations involving rape, sexual assault, human trafficking and other alleged sex offenses dating back to 2010.

British prosecutors have since announced additional charges against both brothers, including allegations involving trafficking for sexual exploitation. Andrew and Tristan have denied the allegations.

In recent weeks, new details about the case have emerged, including a claim that Andrew possessed explicit videos depicting children and animals.

An accuser also came forward, alleging that she was subjected to “sexual slavery” by the Tates.

The United Kingdom formally submitted its extradition request on October 5, but a hearing has not yet been scheduled.

For now, the Tates remain in custody as they continue fighting to avoid being sent across the pond to face the British justice system.

And considering how much they have fought to remain free throughout their international legal saga, it seems they’re not about to stop now.