Tristan & Andrew Tate Alleged Trafficking Victim: They Made Me 'F--k a Bed Knob' During Alleged 'Sexual Slavery'

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Harrowing allegations detail how Tristan and Andrew Tate lured victims and then trafficked them, abusing them and profiting at the same time.

Authorities have already found explicit videos of children and non-human animals (including a horse and an eel) on the Tate brothers’ devices.

Testimony from their actual victims (they are accused of crimes in three countries) paints a more personal picture of their cruelty and depravity.

One woman described being tricked into traveling to another country only to be forced to work 12-hour days and “f–k a bed knob” in an experience she describes as “sexual slavery.”

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate talk to the media outside their residence on March 23, 2025. (Photo Credit: Andrei Pungovschi/Getty Images)

Andrew Tate’s alleged human trafficking operation was international

According to court documents that TMZ has obtained, a woman has described being lured overseas by Tristan and Andrew Tate.

In 2017, she describes, Andrew convinced her to move to Romania. He claimed at the time that it would be her choice whether to do webcam work.

When she arrived, however, she said that Andrew had her working 12-hour shifts.

Andrew and Tristan, meanwhile, controlled the chats and accepted money, she said, for her to perform sex acts that she had not agreed to.

It is very common for online sex workers to get requests or cash offers to do things on camera that they do not wish to do. Most can decline, as politely or bluntly as they choose. She did not have that option.

Prior to her beginning this nightmare, she said that she had specifically set a boundary that she would not be doing anything anal. This was ignored, she says, by the Tate brothers.

Instead, the filing describes her being pressured into doing things such as using actual and improvised sex toys.

In one instance, she described, she had to “f–k a bed knob for an hour.”

She describes this nightmare life with the Tate brothers as “sexual slavery.”

Despite the abuse and rape that she described in the filing, she felt that she was unable to escape the human trafficking operation that the infamous brothers were operating.

There are also allegations against Tristan Tate

In addition to accusing Andrew Tate of luring a woman there only to traffic her as a sex slave for his own profit, the document also has allegations about Tristan, specifically.

This second woman described Tristan repeatedly choking her during sex until she passed out.

Relatedly, she said that he had raped her anally while she was unconscious.

According to her, Tristan told her that “the more he liked someone, the more he wanted to hurt them.”

Many partners might engage in breath play, somnophilia, anal sex, and more. But sexual activity must always be safe, sane, and consensual. This victim is describing something much worse.

The Tate brothers continue to deny the allegations against them.

They are facing a litany of charges in numerous countries — including Romania, the UK, and the United States.

Andrew and Tristan maintain that only “low-IQ morons of the world” believe that they are guilty of the heinous crimes of which they are accused, even though the crimes completely match their whole vibe and personas.

They are currently in detention and awaiting extradition to the UK.

Though at least three countries will get a “bite at the apple,” many hope that no prosecutors fumble this case. There are too many evil men using their power to hurt women and then running around the world freely. Each time that one is brought to justice, the world becomes that much safer.