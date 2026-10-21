Andrew Shue & Marilee Fiebig, Exes of Amy Robach & TJ Holmes, Are ENGAGED

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Sometimes, a devastating loss is also the opportunity of a lifetime.

Amy Robach and T..J. Holmes’ love story cost them their jobs and their respective marriages.

Robach lost ex-husband Andrew Shue. Holmes lost ex-wife Marilee Fiebig. The exes began dating after the scandal broke out.

Now, the former news anchors are married. And their exes are engaged.

Marilee Fiebig and Andrew Shue attend the 2024 Grassroot Soccer World AIDS Day Gala on December 03, 2024. (Photo Credit: Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

‘There’s a happy ending’

On Wednesday, October 21, Andrew Shue confirmed to People that the two are now happily engaged.

He and Marilee Fiebig’s engagement began, in secret, this past spring.

Now that Robach and Holmes’ private wedding from last month has gone down, however, he’s willing to share.

“I don’t know how it happened,” he admitted.

Shue continued: “But there’s a happy ending.”

According to Shue, parting of moving on meant that he “had to accept my own part in marriage not working out for me.”

That shows a tremendous amount of emotional maturity and introspection. Many people would (understandably) focus only upon the betrayal, and not upon the environment before it.

Shue gushed over having found “the right person” in Fiebig.

He praised that his new fiancee “has been an extraordinary gift.”

Shue reiterated: “Again, I don’t know how it happened, but I can say I’m grateful.”

‘It just happened’

As he continued, Shue admitted that he “had to grow through a lot of pain and a lot of struggle and a lot of humility” to reach this point.

However, he discovered that “the magic of love is when you go from a need to giving.”

That’s beautiful!

“You don’t know how you meet the person who’s right for you,” Shue confessed. “It just happened.”

He advised: “And you can say how it’s just this kind of freak luck that this is how you ended up getting to know that person in a way that would allow you to reveal yourself and for her to reveal herself.”

Shue shared that he and Fiebig fell in love because they were “able to share ourselves with each other in a time where we both needed a friend.”

A shared experience can bind people together for life. Usually, the experience isn’t quite this public or dramatic.

59-year-old Shue and 48-year-old Fiebig began dating in 2023 after their exes publicly got together.

Just three years later and they’re happily engaged while their exes are happily married.

We are incredibly happy for them. Not every roller coaster divorce ends in romantic bliss so soon or conveniently. Truly, they each found the one person in the world who could best understand their recent divorce journeys.