Alyssa Milano Skewers Megyn Kelly Over Cornell Jane Doe Hypocrisy

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Since the horrors of the Cornell University gang rape case became public, Megyn Kelly has become a staunch defender of the seven accused rapists.

She has victim-blamed and body-shamed Jane Doe, even threatening to leak her identity.

Actress Alyssa Milano rhetorically asks “what the f–k is wrong” with the former newscaster.

Many have been asking themselves that question. Milano suggests one possible explanation.

Alyssa Milano speaks on stage during Era Coalition Forward Women’s Equality Trailblazer Awards on May 29, 2024. (Photo Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

‘You even said you would name Jane Doe if you found out who she is’

In a recent update to her Substack, the actress shared “An Open Letter to Megyn Kelly.”

Milano’s primary issue is the former Fox News host and former NBC News host not merely doubting Jane Doe’s story, but also body-shaming the victim and even appearing to threaten to publicly identify her.

“To reiterate, in case anyone missed it, when Jane Doe described being brutally and barbarously assaulted,” Milano wrote.

Addressing Kelly, she continued: “You implied she wanted it and fabricated a desire for approval to support this ridiculous claim.”

Kelly has publicly mocked the victim for being “not the most attractive girl.”

“You even said you would name Jane Doe if you found out who she is,” Milano accused Kelly.

“You questioned why she should have anonymity even if she is a victim,” she listed. “You questioned why her privacy should be safeguarded,”

The hypocrisy of it all was really getting to her.

Milano recalled a time when Kelly herself came “forward about a powerful man within a boys’ club and institutionalized sexism.”

Kelly was one of multiple women at Fox News who came forward about the alleged sexual misconduct of Roger Ailes. Kelly waited about a decade or so before doing so, yet questioned why Jane Doe would wait to report a gang rape.

‘Do you truly believe your own opinions about Jane Doe, or …’

“And then you questioned why she took three weeks to report,” Milano noted.

“You suggested that shame, regret, and conversations with other young women could turn an innocent encounter into a rape allegation,” she noted.

“It seems waiting three weeks really bothered you,” Milano pointed out, “as if there’s only one right way for a woman to act after something traumatic happens.”

Knowing the answer already, she asked Kelly: “How long did it take YOU to report?”

Kelly’s concern at the time was for her career. Jane Doe likely knew that the seven accused rapists would get minimal punishments if anything and that her own life would be in a tailspin. If that was her suspicion, she was right.

Like many of us, Milano then questioned Kelly’s motives about throwing the victim of an alleged gang rape under the bus for her audience of older conservative men.

“Do you truly believe your own opinions about Jane Doe,” she asked, “or do you simply know exactly how much a manufactured bulls–t machine pays out in quarterly sponsorships?”

Milano expressed a desire for Kelly to apologize for “mocking” Jane Doe and for “promoting misogyny.”

Our advice to Milano would be to not hold her breath.

Kelly has had many chances to decide to be a good person. She has consistently chosen the other path.