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More chilling details of the alleged gang rape at Cornell University and the ensuing cover-up are coming out.

The public knows that the Chi Phi fraternity is at the center of the scandal.

As the seven accused participants in the assault claim to be innocent, some are alleging that they believed that the drugged victim had consented.

Some are sharing Jane Doe’s alleged statements. Others are saying that she didn’t seem to be slurring her words at the time.

The campus of Cornell University on September 30, 2026. (Photo Credit: Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

The ugly story out of Cornell University includes statements from the alleged perpetrators

Weeks after allegedly drugging and gang-raping a fellow Cornell University student, the seven frat bros claimed to investigators that Jane Doe had said that it was consensual.

According to files that the New York Times obtained, one of the accused gang-rapists, Diego Sarabia, claimed to investigators that she had said something like: “This was normal in the medieval times.”

His fellow accused rapist, Matthew Ingalls, told investigators that he had asked Jane Doe if she wanted to have a threesome with him and with Jonathan Newell, a fellow frat member.

Newell told investigators that he had assumed that Ingalls had asked for permission to invite him to join.

He also claimed that he and Ingalls had both consumed ketamine, marijuana, and a heavy amount of alcohol.

Interestingly, there is a claim from Winston Lee, another accused rapist, that Jane Doe and others around her “weren’t slurring their speech” and seemed normal to him at the time.

Gillio Lopes told investigators that he had a “pretty solid recollection” despite 3 beers and 3 mixed drinks.

He claimed that Jane Doe had initiated sexual contact with him, but that he left at around 2 AM while feeling “uncomfortable.”

Lee described the unnamed victim as initiating sexual contact in some capacity before he had apparently agreed to anything.

He also admitted to snorting ketamine off of her body.

Some claimed that Jane Doe was ‘conversational’

According to Lee, he asked Jane Doe for her consent at some point during the night.

He claimed that she replied: “We’re all consenting adults here.”

Scott Kretzschmar’s attorney claimed that he did not participate in any of the sexual activity, with or without any alleged consent. Kretzschmar himself said that Jane Doe seemed fine, and that he would “like to think” that he would have “helped out” if he’d thought that she were in danger.

Scott Norris said that Jane Doe seemed “conversational.”

Jane Doe told investigators that Kretzschmar and Norris were “more like voyeurs than anything” while describing what happened to her.

Obviously, Jane Doe might have said many things while under the influence. That does not mean that she made these specific statements.

It is also normal — generally speaking — for victims of certain types of crimes to reassure wrongdoers, during or after the fact. Abused partners may even fawn over an abuser. It is a survival instinct. Abused children may do the same. In some cases, society encourages this behavior.

We should also emphasize that Jane Doe made clear statements when seeking medical help following the assaults, admitting that her possible exposure to STIs had been “in a traumatic way.”

As for the part about the two Scotts believing that Jane Doe was not a victim at the time despite the harrowing “free pussy” announcement on Snapchat … it’s conceivable that a college student might not know the difference between witnessing a consensual sexual encounter and an assault.

But the overwhelming evidence thus far says that a woman was drugged and raped and then failed by the institution that was supposed to protect her.

Part of that failure appears to have included withholding key evidence from the local District Attorney.