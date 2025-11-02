Gwen Stefani Pregnant: Is A ‘Miracle’ Baby With Blake Shelton Happening?

Reading Time: 4 minutes

First came love, then came marriage, but a pregnant Gwen Stefani? Is that really a possibility?

Ever since Gwen and Blake Shelton got together, fans have been eager for them to start a family of their own.

Rumors have been flying for years, with “sources” suggesting everything from medical miracles to secret pregnancies and beyond.

On the flip side, there have also been reports that the pair are headed for a split, but we choose to ignore that noise.

So, is Gwen Stefani, who turns 55 in October, pregnant? Let’s discuss what we know.

Blake Shelton, his wife Gwen Stefani and her children pose during his Hollywood Walk of Fame Star ceremony, in 2023. ((Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images))

Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Love Being Parents

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton started dating in late 2015, shortly after both of them divorced their respective spouses.

While they seemingly had nothing in common, it was clear from the start that they were perfectly aligned when it came to the importance of family.

Gwen gave birth to three children with her ex, Gavin Rossdale: Kingston, Zuma and Apollo.

Meanwhile, Blake had no children of his own with his ex-wife, Miranda Lambert. In fact, some insiders suggested that the lack of kids was the reason for their split.

From the moment Blake joined the family, it was clear he was eager to be a role model for Gwen’s boys and took to being a “stepdad” even before it was official.

In fact, he’s become such a mentor to the boys, he’s even started helping them launch their own musical careers! How about that!

Gwen Stefani pregnant in 2006 with her then husband Gavin Rossdale at the Grammys ((Photo by Stephen Shugerman/Getty Images))

Is Gwen Stefani Pregnant with Blake Shelton’s Child?

Cards on the table: no, Gwen isn’t pregnant. At least, not that she has announced.

But it’s not completely out of the question that these two will still have a kid together – especially since they have been trying for over 7 years!

Gwen and Blake did not get married until 2021, but for years before that, it was reported that the pair were “hyper-focused on getting pregnant.”

Insiders close to the couple told outlets like Us Weekly that their bond was so strong, Blake and Gwen put having a kid ahead of getting married for many years.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani attend the 48th Annual AFI Life Achievement Award Honoring Julie Andrews at Dolby Theatre on June 09, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for TNT))

“They believe there is still a chance for Gwen,” said an Shelton insider. “They are incredibly hopeful.”

Despite having 3 successful pregnancies, Gwen was in her late 40’s when she started dating Blake.

While celebs like Janet Jackson welcomed children into their 50’s, insiders explained that Gwen needed some help if she was going to conceive.

“Gwen would love to get pregnant, things with Blake are so perfect, having a baby with him would be the icing on the cake.,” a Gwen insider told HollywoodLife.com.

“She’s a big believer in alternative medicine so she wants to do it in the most natural way possible. She’s been getting acupuncture and working with a Chinese herbalist to increase her fertility.”

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton attend the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. ( (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy))

However, as we know, as of 2024, any attempts to have a baby have not proven fruitful yet.

Still, there is always adoption and surrogacy. And ,with them both off The Voice now, there would be no real time to focus on a family.

Gwen Stefani Loves Being A Mother

“I waited my whole life to be a mom. That’s all I wanted, my entire life”

The rock star mom appeared on a 2024 episode of The Skinny Confidential Him & Her Show‘s podcast, and she discussed how hard it was to juggle her kids while working, even though she loved being a mom.

From working on her solo album to touring with No Doubt, Kingston was always by her side.

“It just felt so real and right. I got so ripped off on that tour because I was so sick. I ended up taking the baby when he was 9 months and going and doing a world tour, like 120 shows … We’re in a hotel one day and I thought that I had to stop nursing because I was like, ‘How am I going to nurse and be on stage?'”

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani attend the 2023 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 02, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

With all that said, Gwen had thought, once upon a time, that she was too old to have another child. Then her oldest, Kingston started asking her to have another sibling.

“I was like, ‘I’m too old. I’m not having any more babies. I’m sorry, love,’ ” she said. “He just wanted a baby, so he would start praying every night for this baby. Four weeks later, praying every night like, ‘Please, let my mom have a baby,’ and I’m pregnant with Apollo.”

Gwen calls that pregnancy a miracle. She also admits she’s been lucky enough to have 3 miracles happen in her lifetime.

“[Hosting The Voice] was the second miracle. The first miracle was getting pregnant. The second was The Voice. And then the third was, obviously, meeting Blake.”

Perhaps a fourth miracle is due? Fourth baby, fourth miracle – stranger things have happened!