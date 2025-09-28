Harrison Ford Divorced: His History of Marriage, Explained

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Harrison Ford has been married and divorced multiple times.

Though his most famous relationship has been with Calista Flockhart, she is only his most recent wife.

Over the course of these relationships, Ford has also become a father to five children — one through adoption.

Here’s a look at his romantic history, one that began long before he ever starred in a feature film. And here’s where things stand today:

Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart attend the season 2 world premiere of Apple TV+’s “Shrinking” on October 08, 2024. (Photo Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Harrison Ford & Mary Marquardt (1964 – 1979)

In 1964, Harrison Ford married Mary Marquardt.

This was around the time when he signed on with Colombia Pictures’ new talent program — which saw him play minor background roles.

Together, Ford and Marquardt welcomed two sons: Ben in 1966 and Willard in 1969.

Actor Harrison Ford tries on the hat made famous by the “Indiana Jones” movies on may 26, 1989. (Photo Credit: PANCHO BERNASCONI/AFP via Getty Images)

Ben Ford is a celebrity chef. He co-owns the LAX gastropub, Ford’s Filling Station.

Willard previously owned Strong Sports Gym and the Kim Sing Theater.

He is currently the owner of the Ludwig Clothing company.

This first marriage, however, did not last. Just as his fame rose dramatically, Harrison Ford and Mary Marquardt divorced in 1979.

An undated photo of Harrison Ford and Melissa Mathison. (Photo Credit: Diane Freed)

Harrison Ford & Melissa Mathison (1983 – 2004)

In March of 1983, Harrison Ford married Melissa Mathison, a screenwriter.

The couple welcomed their son, Malcolm Ford, in October of 1987.

Then, in June of 1990, Mathison gave birth to Ford’s only daughter, Georgia Ford.

Actor Harrison Ford attends the ‘Morning Glory’ UK premiere at the Empire Leicester Square on January 11, 2011. (Photo Credit: Ian Gavan/Getty Images)

Malcolm Ford is a musician. He was previously in the band, The Dough Rollers.

It took years for Georgia to receive an epilepsy diagnosis despite her childhood seizures.

Now doing much better, she has a career in acting.

Harrison Ford and Melissa Mathison separated in 2000, and got divorced in 2004. In 2015, Mathison passed away after a battle with a neuroendocrine tumor.

Actors Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart pose during the 33rd AFI Life Achievement Award tribute to George Lucas on June 9, 2005. (Photo Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

He and Calista Flockhart married in 2010

At the 2002 Golden Globe Awards, Harrison Ford met Calista Flockhart.

Both were actors and household names, with Ford best known for Star Wars and Indiana Jones, and Flockhart for The Birdcage and, most especially, for the quintessentially ’90s Ally McBeal.

He was, it turns out, part of Ford and Flockhart’s first date.

Actors Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart attend the Oscars on March 2, 2014. (Photo Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Over Valentine’s weekend in 2009, Ford proposed to Flockhart. She said yes.

On June 15, 2010, the two married in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Flockhart had adopted her son, Liam, in 2001.

Ford eventually adopted him as well, gushing about the experience of being a parent to a fifth child.

Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart have not divorced. They remain happily married to this day.